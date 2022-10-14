Pablo Lyle’s friend remembers the last message he sent him.

Horacio Pancheri, moved to remember his past with Pablo Lyle.

I expected Lyle to be home on his birthday.

These have been quite difficult times for Pablo Lyle, and for all of his family and friends. The actor had to say goodbye to his freedom and to being close to his loved ones after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

After months and months of waiting, the actor received his verdict just a week ago, and the reactions regarding Lyle’s situation have been quite emotional. Now Argentine actor Horacio Pancheri who is also a close friend of Pablo, revealed the last thing he said to him….

Has Horacio Pancheri been in contact with Pablo Lyle?

Al Rojo Vivo revealed Pablo Lyle’s last words to his close friend, Argentine actor Horacio Pancheri. Visibly emotional, Horacio spoke about the sad situation that his friend is facing. The two worked together on the telenovela La Sombra del Pasado.

“He told me that he was calm, he was at home working a lot on it, he learned to connect with himself, to be at peace, to realize the mistakes he made. He was reading a lot, we have talked, he has told me how he was these three years,” Pancheri told the Telemundo program. Filed Under: Horacio Pancheri Last message Pablo Lyle