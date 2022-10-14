Actor Horacio Pancheri reveals the last message Pablo Lyle sent him (VIDEO)
These have been quite difficult times for Pablo Lyle, and for all of his family and friends. The actor had to say goodbye to his freedom and to being close to his loved ones after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter.
After months and months of waiting, the actor received his verdict just a week ago, and the reactions regarding Lyle’s situation have been quite emotional. Now Argentine actor Horacio Pancheri who is also a close friend of Pablo, revealed the last thing he said to him….
Has Horacio Pancheri been in contact with Pablo Lyle?
Al Rojo Vivo revealed Pablo Lyle’s last words to his close friend, Argentine actor Horacio Pancheri. Visibly emotional, Horacio spoke about the sad situation that his friend is facing. The two worked together on the telenovela La Sombra del Pasado.
"He told me that he was calm, he was at home working a lot on it, he learned to connect with himself, to be at peace, to realize the mistakes he made. He was reading a lot, we have talked, he has told me how he was these three years," Pancheri told the Telemundo program.
The last message Pablo sent
However, what most moved Pancheri was remembering the last message that Pablo Lyle wrote to him before going through this terrible situation: “I remember that one of the last messages he sent me was: ‘I have my birthday in November, I hope to be home,'” said the Argentine actor, who is a close friend of Lyle
Despite everything, Horacio hopes to continue to be close to Pablo's family, since he hopes to continue being a part his children's lives: "I wrote Ana yesterday, she hasn't answered me yet, to send her all my love, my support, my affection to them, and ask her if she is going to know where he is going to be, if I can go visit him soon," he told Al Rojo Vivo.
“It gives me goosebumps”
Finally, Horacio spoke about the emotional hug that Pablo gave his family upon hearing his verdict, which was quite emotional and moving: “That hug, I get goosebumps from seeing that last hug. Last night I couldn’t sleep thinking about where my friend could be, where they are going to take him,” he said.
"He did not justify the act of violence (…) but it was a second that was disconnected. He had that bad incident that happened with that man, and I'm also very sorry for his family," Pancheri said, referring to the man who died, 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández. (WATCH VIDEO).