Walmart announces that it will expand health clinics in 2024
Walmart is one of the largest retail chains in the world. Many people in North and Central America rely on the superstore for all of their household needs. Now the company is continuing its expansion into health care.
Walmart has made an announcement that will benefit many people who have trouble accessing basic health care. The supermarket giant is expanding their health clinics in the US
Walmart expanding health clinics in the US
According to a company statement, Walmart Health will be expanding into more states in the coming years. Without a doubt, this good news for loyal customers.
Although the exact date the additional Walmart Health clinics will open has not been specified, the supermarket chain stated they plan to open additional facilities in 2024.
Walmart Health is opening more clinics
According to Arkansas Online, Walmart Health clinics will be in the Oklahoma City area next year, the company said on Wednesday, April 26, in a statement.
The Bentonville-based retailer said it will also open health care centers in Missouri and Arizona in 2024 while increasing its presence in Texas. “Knowing that access to comprehensive primary care, dental care, and behavioral health services is a challenge in many communities…” the statement begins.
The clinics will serve those who don’t have insurance
“…it is our hope that this one-stop model will help solve this challenge for our neighbors in Oklahoma City,” said Dr. David Carmouche, who also serves as the senior vice president of omnichannel care offerings.
But what is Walmart Health? They are clinics that provide convenient access to primary and urgent care for both insured and uninsured individuals, according to Dr. Carmouche.
Where is Walmart Health now?
Walmart Health currently has more than 30 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Texas. Best of all, the clinics are open from Monday to Saturday. Soon they will offer telehealth visits on Sundays.
The clinics began operating in 2019. Walmart Health offers primary and urgent care, as well as diagnostic tools such as laboratory tests and X-rays. The clinics also offer behavioral health, dental and hearing services in a single location.