Walmart pulls t-shirt with vulgar acronym (PHOTO)

  • Walmart pulls a t-shirt after realizing it contained a vulgar word.
  • A customer noticed the design flaw.
  • Her tweet went viral.

Retail giant Walmart is facing a tough time and a barrage of criticism after it had to recall a t-shirt it that was meant to promote recycling. Instead, a customer noticed the acronym on the front spelled out a vulgar word.

A customer noticed the design flaw and posted it on social media pointing out the offensive word that is considered insulting to women.

What did the Walmart t-shirt say?

The shirt had “RE” on the left side in large letters, while on the right side had smaller type with the words: cycle, use, new, think.

It was meant to be seen as Re-cyle, Re-use, Re-new, and Re-think. However, read vertically, the first letters of the words spell out a vulgarity. The Tweet went viral, racking up some 2.6 million views as of Tuesday.

The shirt was pulled from stores

“The shirt was only sold at Walmart Canada locations and was withdrawn from stores,” Walmart said in a statement. The store has further confirmed that the shirt was pulled as soon as they were alerted to the issue.

After the incident, the shirt became more popular and knock-offs are popping up everywhere. The message on the shirt began trending online. Social media users were highly entertained by the faux-pas.

