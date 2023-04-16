Walmart pulls t-shirt with vulgar acronym (PHOTO)

Walmart pulls a t-shirt after realizing it contained a vulgar word.

A customer noticed the design flaw.

Her tweet went viral.

Retail giant Walmart is facing a tough time and a barrage of criticism after it had to recall a t-shirt it that was meant to promote recycling. Instead, a customer noticed the acronym on the front spelled out a vulgar word.

A customer noticed the design flaw and posted it on social media pointing out the offensive word that is considered insulting to women.

What did the Walmart t-shirt say?

The shirt had “RE” on the left side in large letters, while on the right side had smaller type with the words: cycle, use, new, think.

It was meant to be seen as Re-cyle, Re-use, Re-new, and Re-think. However, read vertically, the first letters of the words spell out a vulgarity. The Tweet went viral, racking up some 2.6 million views as of Tuesday.