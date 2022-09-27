Walmart has extended its return policy.

The store announces the change for the holiday season.

Many will benefit from this measure.

Walmart announces that it is updating its return policy for the holiday season. However, it has not been specified what type of products can be returned and under what conditions, according to The Sun.

This is good news for customers across the country a few months before Christmas arrives in December. Hopefully this will make it easier for people to return or exchange items that don’t suit their needs.

According to SF Gate, customers who make purchases after October 1, and who want to return that item for some reason, will be able to do so until January 31 of next year. This is a helpful extension for all Walmart customers.

Currently, Walmart does accept some returns but it is not always a simple process, that is why now the store seeks to offer this benefit to the people who are loyal customers. Millions will appreciate this policy change, which comes at a time when the world economy is not so healthy due to high inflation.