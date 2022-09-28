Deadline to apply for payment of at least $400 is approaching

The deadline to apply for a one-time payment of at least $400 is right around the corner.

Direct payments will be available to eligible residents of New Mexico.

Who will receive the payment?

Thousands of eligible Americans will be able to request a new one-time direct payment worth at least $400. However, they must hurry as the application deadline is just a few days away, according toThe Sun.

The payment will be awarded to eligible New Mexico residents who apply for the aid by October 7. The one-time payments will be financed by a state program approved at the beginning of the year that has a fund of $10 million, KOB4 reported.

Who will receive the New Mexico payment?

Although it is not known exactly how many state residents will receive the check, officials revealed that people with the lowest incomes will be the first in line for the payment and that the money will be sent by direct deposit or by mail.

According to The Sun, to qualify for the single payment, applicants must be residents of the state, have a New Mexico driver’s license, and a Social Security number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.