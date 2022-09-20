Huge $3,200 checks are coming in late September

A huge $3,200 dollar check will arrive this month.

Payments will start arriving at the end of September.

People could receive the payment via direct deposit or paper check.

CASH ON THE WAY. Huge payments of $ 3,200 will arrive in the pockets of taxpayers at the end of September and officials hope to help people deal with rising prices and inflation in the United States.

In June, Alaska approved a historic dividend program based on the Alaska Permanent Fund and also combined it with another relief check. What does this mean? The state government decided to combine two aid programs to give the residents of Alaska a generous payment.

Huge $3,200 dollar checks are coming in late September

The first payment corresponds to an oil dividend that Alaska pays to its residents that is $2,550. While the second is an energy relief check that the authorities approved to try to offset the costs of inflation.

This second is a one-time payment of $650. In other words, Alaskans will receive a sum of $3,200 per person, which could reach their accounts through direct deposit or in the form of a paper check, according to The Sun.