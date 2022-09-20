Huge $3,200 checks are coming in late September
A huge $3,200 dollar check will arrive this month. Payments will start arriving in people's accounts at the end of September.
CASH ON THE WAY. Huge payments of $ 3,200 will arrive in the pockets of taxpayers at the end of September and officials hope to help people deal with rising prices and inflation in the United States.
In June, Alaska approved a historic dividend program based on the Alaska Permanent Fund and also combined it with another relief check. What does this mean? The state government decided to combine two aid programs to give the residents of Alaska a generous payment.
The first payment corresponds to an oil dividend that Alaska pays to its residents that is $2,550. While the second is an energy relief check that the authorities approved to try to offset the costs of inflation.
This second is a one-time payment of $650. In other words, Alaskans will receive a sum of $3,200 per person, which could reach their accounts through direct deposit or in the form of a paper check, according to The Sun.
When will the checks start going out?
According to local authorities, thousands of Americans will begin to receive the money in just a couple of days as they will begin distributing the funds on September 20. Of course, this date is a reference for those who will receive a direct deposit.
For those who choose not to receive direct deposit, they will have to wait longer to receive their paper check. These will begin to reach the hands of the beneficiaries after October 3.
Who is eligible?
To qualify for payment of the Permanent Fund dividend, individuals must have been residents of Alaska for the entire year prior to the time they request the money. They must also intend to remain a resident of Alaska indefinitely.
You also cannot have claimed residency anywhere else. Applicants will also need their Alaskan driver’s license or any other state-issued identification document that allows them to check the status of your application.
The largest payment for Alaskans
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said with satisfaction that “Alaskans have waited seven long years to receive a fair and substantial dividend and it couldn’t have come at a more important time.” According to official figures, this year, the payment of the dividend is the highest ever disbursed from the Permanent Fund since 1982 when it was created.
“Alaskans, especially in rural communities, will have to pay extraordinarily high fuel and heating oil bills this winter, and rampant inflation is forcing all Alaskan families to pay more for basic needs like food and medicine,” he continued.