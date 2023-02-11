What happened to Mexican singer Víctor Yturbe?

The police came up with three theories about his murder.

It’s been three decades since he was gunned down.

The fate of Víctor Manuel de Anda Yturbe was already written. The cancellation of a concert in Tijuana, Baja California, in November 1987, allowed him to take walk with his family in the morning and then play dominoes and relax at his home in a residential area of ​​Atizapán de Zaragoza, Mexico.

What he didn’t know was that his happiness would soon be taken away. Well, the popular singer was shot and he died of his injuries.

A tragic day!

Víctor’s daughter Lucy had gone out to the movies without her keys so when someone knocked on his door at around 12 a.m., the singer opened it thinking that it was his little girl. Almost immediately, three men shot him five times.

Some time later, as the investigation into his murder progressed, it was revealed that the Mexican singer had received a call an hour before the attack. Apparently, he had been threatened, but no one knows exactly how he reacted.