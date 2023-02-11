Víctor Yturbe El Pirulí: An unsolved murder
What happened to Mexican singer Víctor Yturbe? The police came up with three theories about his murder. It's been three decades since he was gunned down.
The fate of Víctor Manuel de Anda Yturbe was already written. The cancellation of a concert in Tijuana, Baja California, in November 1987, allowed him to take walk with his family in the morning and then play dominoes and relax at his home in a residential area of Atizapán de Zaragoza, Mexico.
What he didn’t know was that his happiness would soon be taken away. Well, the popular singer was shot and he died of his injuries.
A tragic day!
Víctor’s daughter Lucy had gone out to the movies without her keys so when someone knocked on his door at around 12 a.m., the singer opened it thinking that it was his little girl. Almost immediately, three men shot him five times.
Some time later, as the investigation into his murder progressed, it was revealed that the Mexican singer had received a call an hour before the attack. Apparently, he had been threatened, but no one knows exactly how he reacted.
Authorities investigated Víctor Yturbe’s wife
Among the people who were investigated was his wife, Irma, since she had moved the singer’s body from the place where it had fallen after being shot and altered the crime scene by cleaning up some of the blood.
Jorge Vargas, a Mexican actor, was also investigated. According to Univision, the two celebrities had a rivalry and they thought perhaps Vargas would try to take revenge over alleged debts.
The singer’s life
Víctor Manuel de Anda Iturbe was born on May 8, 1936 in the municipality of Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí in northeast Mexico. He grew up listening to the bolero singers of the day on the radio, learning their songs and also playing the guitar.
As a child he rode his father’s paired horses and dedicated himself to charrería, a passion that he later revived when he acquired his own ranch and organized various events with the charros of Puerto Vallarta, his adopted city.
Was his murder thoroughly investigated?
The curious thing about the case is that Víctor Yturbe’s remains were cremated in the middle of the investigation. Some time later the case was shelved and his murder was never solved. The authorities believed it had something to do with his links to drug trafficking, but it was never made official.
There were different stories about his attackers. Some said that he had gotten involved with the wife of a drug dealer and who was seeking revenge. Víctor Yturbe’s ashes were scattered in the sea in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, the city where he began his career.