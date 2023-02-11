Is it karma? Anuel AA says he and Yailin La Más Viral are separating (VIDEO)
Anuel "AA" says he and Yailin "La Más Viral" are separating. The Puerto Rican singer confirms suspicions. The couple was only married for 9 months.
- Anuel AA says he and Yailin La Más Viral are separating.
- The Puerto Rican singer confirms suspicions.
- The couple was only married for 9 months.
Anuel AA says he and Yailin are separating. He confirms suspicions! The regaettonero, better known as Anuel AA, has made some statements that have left many speechless, as he himself said that he was no longer with his wife Yailin La Más Viral.
Let’s remember that the Adicto singer had a long relationship with Latin artist Karol G. They broke up due to alleged infidelity on his part. Now, many say that karma has come to the artist due to his most recent statements where he reveals the inevitable!
Anuel AA confirms suspicions and nobody can believe it!
It seems that the relationship between La Más Viral and singer Anuel AA didn’t work. The 20-year-old Dominican rapper was in a relationship with the Secreto artist for a while, but they didn’t last as long as his relationship with Karol G.
The suspicions were confirmed by recent statements made by Anuel. A video shared by Despierta America on Instagram reveals what he said about the split from Yailin, with whom he has just had a child. Filed Under: Anuel AA splits with Yailin
The reggaeton singer confirms suspicions
“When I fall in love, I fall in love for real. Yailin is the mother of my daughter. I’m not with her but she’s the mother of my daughter. That girl works, she’s going to be a mother now, a fighter, alone since she was little, support her. I’m not with her anymore, but she’s still the mother of my daughter, do you understand?” said the Puerto Rican singer.
The reason why the couple has split is unknown, however, many people say that it was karma due to his ‘betrayal’ of Karol G.
Did Anuel cheat on Karol with Yailin?
Anuel seemed to be quite happy with Yailin because, after he broke up with Karol G, it did not take long for the reggaetonero to start dating La Más Viral. This raised suspicions about possible infidelity.
At the time of the breakup, Karol shared the following message on her Instagram account: “If just accepting it is already difficult, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people. For a long time, we tried to distance our relationship from social media to take care of ourselves. We never used our relationship to do marketing, nor today, nor almost three years ago when it all started.”
Was it karma? People weigh in
Shortly after this news was released, people commented on the Despierta America post: “We saw it coming. She had to clean up the environment around her, concentrate on her career and be a wife at the same time. Very unfortunate but if they both decided it, it’s very good for them.” “Finally, let’s see if they leave that girl alone.” “Not even a year together.”