Anuel AA says he and Yailin La Más Viral are separating.

The Puerto Rican singer confirms suspicions.

The couple was only married for 9 months.

Anuel AA says he and Yailin are separating. He confirms suspicions! The regaettonero, better known as Anuel AA, has made some statements that have left many speechless, as he himself said that he was no longer with his wife Yailin La Más Viral.

Let’s remember that the Adicto singer had a long relationship with Latin artist Karol G. They broke up due to alleged infidelity on his part. Now, many say that karma has come to the artist due to his most recent statements where he reveals the inevitable!

Anuel AA confirms suspicions and nobody can believe it!

It seems that the relationship between La Más Viral and singer Anuel AA didn’t work. The 20-year-old Dominican rapper was in a relationship with the Secreto artist for a while, but they didn’t last as long as his relationship with Karol G.

The suspicions were confirmed by recent statements made by Anuel. A video shared by Despierta America on Instagram reveals what he said about the split from Yailin, with whom he has just had a child.