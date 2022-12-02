Murdered soldier Vanessa Guillén’s sister vents on social media.

Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty.

People react to her statements.

The brutal murder of Vanessa Guillén made headlines and shocked the world. Now, the family of the young soldier whose life was taken is speaking out. Vanessa Guillén’s sister reacts after Cecily Aguilar’s guilty plea.

Mayra Guillen vented on Twitter after the news broke that Celily Aguilar had pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend cover up the murder of sister Vanessa Guillén. Her pain and helplessness were obvious in her tweets.

Vanessa Guillén’s sister reacts to Cecily Aguilar’s guilty plea: “I hate you”

“I hate you with all my heart Cecily. You have no idea how much you have hurt us, along with all the others involved that the public will know one day. All of your names and faces,” said the young activist from Texas.

She added: “I feel so sick every time I see her face to face. Sick to my stomach. Anxiety. Anger & Frustration. I can’t put my words together… I hope she gets what she deserves. For her to have the nerve to smile at her defense etc. She has no remorse.”