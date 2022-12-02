Vanessa Guillén’s sister reacts to Cecily Aguilar’s guilty plea: “I hate you”
Murdered soldier Vanessa Guillén's sister vents on social media. Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty. People react to her statements.
- Murdered soldier Vanessa Guillén’s sister vents on social media.
- Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty.
- People react to her statements.
The brutal murder of Vanessa Guillén made headlines and shocked the world. Now, the family of the young soldier whose life was taken is speaking out. Vanessa Guillén’s sister reacts after Cecily Aguilar’s guilty plea.
Mayra Guillen vented on Twitter after the news broke that Celily Aguilar had pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend cover up the murder of sister Vanessa Guillén. Her pain and helplessness were obvious in her tweets.
“I hate you with all my heart Cecily. You have no idea how much you have hurt us, along with all the others involved that the public will know one day. All of your names and faces,” said the young activist from Texas.
She added: “I feel so sick every time I see her face to face. Sick to my stomach. Anxiety. Anger & Frustration. I can’t put my words together… I hope she gets what she deserves. For her to have the nerve to smile at her defense etc. She has no remorse.”
Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty
Mayra’s tweets come after learning that the only suspect arrested in connection with the 2020 murder of soldier Vanessa Guillén at a Texas military base pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that include helping to dispose of the body near Fort Hood, according to The Associated Press.
Cecily Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty in federal court in Waco, Texas, to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of perjury, according to federal prosecutors. No sentencing date has yet been set, but Aguilar could be sentenced to up to 30 years in jail and a $1 million fine.
Aguilar will face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison
In June 2020, Aguilar was charged with 11 counts for helping her boyfriend, Private Aaron Robinson, dismember, burn and bury Guillén’s body. Robinson murdered Guillén by hitting her on the head several times with a hammer on April 22 of that year at the Fort Hood, Texas military base, according to EFE.
Following a campaign by Guillén’s family to draw attention to her disappearance, the soldier’s remains were found on June 30, 2020 near the León River, 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the military base. The next day, Robinson committed suicide, leaving Aguilar as the sole defendant in the case. Aguilar faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine and the possibility of 12 years of supervised release after serving her sentence.
Vanessa Guillén’s mother requests life in prison for her daughter’s murderer
According to Yahoo News, Vanessa’s mother, Gloria Guillén, has asked for life in prsion for Cecily Aguilar, who pleaded guilty in a Texas court for conspiring to help her boyfriend, soldier Aaron Robinson, cover up the murder of the Latina soldier in 2020.
Guillén’s death and the accusations made by her family that she was the victim of harassment and assaults on the Texas base sparked a movement on social media by active and retired members of the armed forces who recounted their own experiences with the tag #IAmVanessaGuillen.