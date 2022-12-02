Shooting breaks out at a Puyallup, Washington barbershop.

A barber was killed while cutting a child’s hair.

The shooter fled. BARBERSHOP SHOOTING. A man walked into a barbershop in Puyallup, Washington and began shooting. A barber was murdered while he was cutting an 8-year-old boy’s hair. Authorities said the shooter fled. The Puyallup Police Department reported that they were searching for an armed man who entered a barbershop on Wednesday and shot the owner while he was cutting a little boy’s hair. Barber is shot to death while cutting a child’s hair Authorities indicated that the shooting took place at the JQ Barber Shop located at 112 E. Stewart Ave. in the city of Puyallup in Pierce County, Washington on Wednesday night. The victim was the owner of the establishment and died at the scene. The barbershop has separate rooms for haircuts, so the authorities concluded that the suspect not only entered the store but had to walk to a certain point inside the premises to be able to fatally shoot the victim.

Shooter on the run “Shooting Update: We are confirming that one person has been shot and is deceased at the scene,“ Puyallup police reported in a Twitter message. Later they explained that the victim was a 43-year-old man and that he was the owner of JQ Barber Shop. Authorities warned that the suspect had fled the scene and that they were looking for him in the area. “We are actively looking for the suspect, who fled the area on foot. The suspect is described as an unknown race, male, 5-08, wearing black pants, a black jacket, and possibly a mask.”

Miraculously unscathed Ryan Portmann, captain of the local police, explained that an 8-year-old boy was sitting in the barber chair at the time of the shooting. Authorities confirmed to FOX 13 that the child who was getting his hair cut was not physically injured. Meanwhile, the local police have focused on the search for the armed man wearing a mask who murdered the barber. They have even used a K9 dog as support, but they have not been able to find him, reported KIRO 7. Now they’re asking for help from the community.

Police ask for help from the community The Puyallup Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating the person responsible. “If you work or reside in the area, check your security cameras to see if there is anyone matching the description,” police asked the community. “If you find a video of the suspect, you should call the Puyallup Police Department tip line at 253-770-3343 or send an email to [email protected],” authorities said on social networks. Barber murdered while cutting a child’s hair