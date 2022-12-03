Woman threatens to publish lover’s intimate photos.

Police allege that she demanded $16,000 from the victim.

Ashley Harper threatened to publish the intimate photos online. This week, the Memphis Police Department, in Tennessee, arrested a 30-year-old woman on charges of extortion. According to the report from local authorities, the woman was trying to get thousands of dollars from her ex-girlfriend and her husband. The victim of this extortion has been married to a man for several years and decided to end her affair with Harper. “I want us to just be friends” The victim, whose identity has not been released by authorities, thought the matter through before breaking up with her girlfriend. She clearly told her that, although she no longer wanted to date her, she hoped that they could be friends. But the defendant did not like that idea at all and warned her that she was not willing to keep their love secret. The victim believed that this was just talk to pressure her to stay so she ignored her and left. When she got home, she was faced with her furious husband.

Ashley Harper sent explicit images to her lover’s husband The Memphis police say that, out of spite, Harper sent the husband of her now ex-lover several photographs where she was completely naked and in compromising poses, which he obviously did not receive well. But after a few days, the couple managed to overcome this and they decided to continue fighting to fix their marriage. Upon learning that she had not been able to break them up, the defendant then chose to go to the second phase of her plan and that was when she violated the law.

“Everyone will know about us” The court records indicate that the defendant, identified as Ashley Harper, then proceeded to try to extort the couple by exposing the images on the internet and social media so that their family and friends would find out about the affair. In exchange for not doing so, she asked them for the minimum amount of $16,000, which would be compensate her for the emotional damage she had suffered since the breakup with the “love of her life”. Faced with such a threat, the couple turned to the police for help.

Extortion is a serious crime It wasn’t enough for Harper to ask for cash, which is considered extortion. She also physically threatened her ex. Seeing the evidence they had against her, the police decided to arrest her. The suspect did not expect this. Now the victim and her husband have also taken out a restraining order against her. She cannot approach them in any way or contact them again by any means. Thank you for reading my chronicle today in MundoNow Until next time.