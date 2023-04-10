TikTok time traveler claims that a celebrity faked their death and it will be revealed this year
Which celebrity faked their death? A TikTok time traveler says we're going to find out this year. Could it be Jenni Rivera?
- Which celebrity faked their death?
- A TikTok time traveler says we’re going to find out this year.
- Could it be Jenni Rivera?
TikTok’s popularity surged during the pandemic as people looked for ways to escape from everyday life while surviving the quarantine. During this time a variety of unusual accounts gained popularity.
There are several TikTok accounts belonging to people who claim to be time travelers. During the 2022 World Cup, some accounts claimed to know the country who would take home the prize. Now they have raised the stakes.
Did a celebrity fake their own death?
A TikTok user who claims to be a “time traveler from the year 2858” says that a celebrity faked their own death and will resurface this summer. Although some have taken it as a joke, others do believe that a certain celebrity is still alive.
User @darknesstimetravel has gained popularity by posting outlandish claims about future events and has accumulated more than 12,000 followers. He is not the only alleged time traveler on TikTok.
The truth will be revealed in the summer
This message from @darknesstimetravel has caused quite a stir among netizens as it claims that a deceased celebrity will come forward to announce they are alive in July 2023. The video in question has received thousands of views.
Some TikTok users were shocked by the claim and many conspiracy theorists have tried to guess who the celebrity might be. Some users suggested 2PAC and Michael Jackson, while others expressed distrust of the user’s claims.
Did Michael Jackson fake his death?
There has been much speculation about Michael Jackson and many of his fans claimed that he was still alive and had to fake his death since the United States government was after him for knowing some “secrets”.
“June 16, 2023: A famous celebrity reveals that he faked his own death.” This is the prediction made by @darknesstimetravel and everyone is waiting for the date to arrive to find out if it will come true.
Will it be Jenni Rivera?
Different theories have repeatedly emerged about what really happened to Jenni Rivera and some suggest that her death was a ruse and the singer is still alive.
In 2019, a YouYuber who shared cooking tutorials went viral on social media after Jenni Rivera’s fans thought her voice sounded like Jenni Rivera’s and some details in her videos indicated it was her.