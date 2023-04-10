Which celebrity faked their death?

A TikTok time traveler says we’re going to find out this year.

Could it be Jenni Rivera?

TikTok’s popularity surged during the pandemic as people looked for ways to escape from everyday life while surviving the quarantine. During this time a variety of unusual accounts gained popularity.

There are several TikTok accounts belonging to people who claim to be time travelers. During the 2022 World Cup, some accounts claimed to know the country who would take home the prize. Now they have raised the stakes.

Did a celebrity fake their own death?

A TikTok user who claims to be a “time traveler from the year 2858” says that a celebrity faked their own death and will resurface this summer. Although some have taken it as a joke, others do believe that a certain celebrity is still alive.

User @darknesstimetravel has gained popularity by posting outlandish claims about future events and has accumulated more than 12,000 followers. He is not the only alleged time traveler on TikTok.