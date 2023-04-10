Do aliens exist? Find out what NASA says.

Here’s what scientists say about extraterrestrial life. Do aliens exist? This is one of the most common questions among space enthusiasts and among those in charge of studying the universe. Every day scientists learn more fascinating information about constellations, planets and galaxies, which makes many wonder: Is the next discovery extraterrestrial life? NASA researchers are no strangers to this question and have tried to respond to the millions of people (more than 65% of the adult population in the United States) who claim to believe in the existence of intelligent life on other planets. Here’s what they say! How many people believe in extraterrestrial life? In a survey conducted by Pew Research, it was found that 65% of the adult population in the United States believes in some form of intelligent life beyond planet Earth and more than 50% believe that the existence of unidentified flying objects represents a severe threat to the security of the country. Other respondents did not rule out the possibility that extraterrestrial life exists, while others claimed to have had some type of sighting that could be explained based on science. However, the question remains: If there is extraterrestrial life, what is it like and why haven’t they made contact with us?

There are more habitable planets than you think NASA scientists are no strangers to answering questions about alien life. NASA Deputy Program Scientist for Astrobiology, Dr. Lindsay Hays says that the existence of intelligent life on other planets is a subject that has been studied for decades and although, so far there is still no solid evidence of them, this does not mean that they do not exist. Hays explains that, thanks to the advancement of science, she has been able to change the concept of what is considered a ‘livable’ environment. Given this, there is a possibility that these environments exist on other planets as well, but it could take some time before intelligent life outside of our planet is officially discovered.

What scientists say Scientists do not rule out the existence of extraterrestrial life or intelligent life beyond our planet. The universe is so vast that it would be logical to think that human beings are not alone and that there is more life out there than is known to date. Dr. Hays, points out that science is currently capable of traveling to neighboring planets. For example, expeditions to Mars are already a reality, and it is very possible that the scientific panorama will once again expand to explain the findings found by the MER (Mars Exploration Rover) program.

When will it be proven that aliens exist? Do aliens exist? It is difficult to give an exact date when we will be able to definitively prove whether or not there is extraterrestrial life. Recently, there have been unexplained sightings in different parts of the world, which have not had a explanation convincing many that aliens do exist. This suggests that the day of an alien invasion or alien contact is closer than ever, but scientists are certain that the idea of ​​a habitable world will only expand over time, and with it, so will the world. This will eventually make it possible to answer the question: Are humans the only inhabitants of the universe?