A thief entered a wake in Morelia.

No one noticed as he entered the funeral home.

He even stole belongings from the deceased in his coffin.

An outrageous video from Mexico has gone viral on social media when security cameras captured a thief entering a funeral home in Morelia. He wasn’t there to say goodbye to the deceased, but to rob the mourners and even the man inside the coffin.

The incident was occurred on Thursday, May 4 in Morelia, Mexico. Internet users were horrified by the thief, who has not yet been identified by the authorities, who are already investigating the situation.

According to El Tiempo, a rather peculiar but outrageous incident recently occurred in Mexico. Video footage shows a man dressed in a white shirt, a blue cap and presumably armed.

The unidentified man enters the funeral home and approaches a remote room that is at the end of the corridor. He can be seen surveying the room where the wake was being held.