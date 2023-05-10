Thief steals items from the deceased and his relatives during a wake in Morelia
A thief entered a wake in Morelia. No one noticed as he entered the funeral home. He even stole belongings from the deceased in his coffin.
An outrageous video from Mexico has gone viral on social media when security cameras captured a thief entering a funeral home in Morelia. He wasn’t there to say goodbye to the deceased, but to rob the mourners and even the man inside the coffin.
The incident was occurred on Thursday, May 4 in Morelia, Mexico. Internet users were horrified by the thief, who has not yet been identified by the authorities, who are already investigating the situation.
According to El Tiempo, a rather peculiar but outrageous incident recently occurred in Mexico. Video footage shows a man dressed in a white shirt, a blue cap and presumably armed.
The unidentified man enters the funeral home and approaches a remote room that is at the end of the corridor. He can be seen surveying the room where the wake was being held.
The thief stole several items from the deceased
After going unnoticed in the corridors of the funeral home, the thief stays in the room where the deceased is in an open casket. The man takes several valuable items that relatives had wanted buried with their loved one.
The video shared by Revolución Social has the ironic description: “Subject without fear of death enters a funeral home and steals the belongings of a deceased man.” Viewers are outraged.
Users are outraged and demand the thief be arrested
Users soon commented on the video, and demanded that Morelia authorities find the man. They also pointed out his lack of respect for the man in the coffin.
“Not even the pain of others is respected. But there is a God.” “They go too far, even the deceased no longer escape thieves,” are some of the comments in the video. People also suggested the funeral home should have better cameras installed.
The thief is already being sought
After the multiple complaints about the incident, the Morelia police are currently looking for the thief using the surveillance footage.
Despite this, the authorities have not given any statement or update on the identity of the man in the video.