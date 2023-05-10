Major Hardee’s franchise files for bankruptcy, closing 39 restaurants

A major Hardee’s franchise makes a drastic decision.

The franchise is looking for a buyer for their remaining locations.

Summit Restaurant Holdings has closed 39 Hardee’s.

Large companies in the United States continue to be affected by inflation. Now a major Hardee’s franchise is added to the list. Summit Restaurant holdings is filing for bankruptcy and has closed 39 restaurants.

According to Restaurant Business, Summit Restaurant Holdings, which once operated 145 Hardee’s restaurants in several states, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, May 4 after closing 39 locations.

The company, which according to RB has $22 million in secured debt, once operated 145 restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Kansas, Missouri and Wyoming. It is part of the large group of companies that also operates Carl’s Jr. restaurants and operates 226 restaurants in 16 states.

Multiple court filings indicate the company currently operates 108 restaurants, though that would leave a discrepancy of at least two restaurants, according to their bankruptcy filing days ago.