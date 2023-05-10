AMLO is enraged by governors of Texas and Florida
Relations between Mexico and the governors of Texas and Florida are strained. Abbott and DeSantis announce controversial border policies. AMLO is not happy.
- Relations between Mexico and the governors of Texas and Florida are strained.
- Abbott and DeSantis announce controversial border policies.
- AMLO is not happy.
AMLO is enraged at the governors of Texas and Florida. As the end of Title 42 approaches, tensions between the government of Mexico and some Republican governors are rising after Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) blew up at Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis because their policies regarding immigrants, according to EFE and Animal Politico.
The Mexican president harshly criticized the new anti-immigrant measures of the Republican governors of Texas, Greg Abbott, and Florida, Ron DeSantis, whom he accused of playing politics, stating that he didn’t like their insinuations about using weapons against Mexico.
AMLO ENRAGED AT THE GOVERNORS OF TEXAS AND FLORIDA
López Obrador questioned Abbott who, hours before reported the deployment of a new National Guard unit that will operate with helicopters to prevent the entry of migrants from Mexico, in addition to new laws making illegal border crossing a “serious crime.”
“The governor of Texas also on one occasion said that he was going to arm the border with weapons aiming here, towards us, with tanks. And now what does he say? What helicopters? They can do it there in their territory, but not on this side of the border,” said the president during his press conference.
WHAT MILITARY PERSONNEL AND WEAPONS WILL THEY USE?
The Republican governor revealed the new Tactical Border Force unit, which will use Black Hawk and C 130 helicopters. López Obrador also stated that DeSantis, one of the Republican party’s favorites for the 2024 presidential nomination, “is now taking repressive, inhumane measures against immigrants in Florida because he wants to be a candidate.”
The measure was announced as Title 42 is about to end this week. Title 42 was adopted by Donald Trump, and later continued by President Biden, to expel migrants on the grounds of the COVID-19 health emergency.
AMLO IS UNHAPPY WITH FLORIDA’S NEW LAW
The Mexican president referred to the Florida law promulgated last week that will toughen the penalties for undocumented immigrants who work in that state and criminalize companies and citizens who help them. The president recalled that last year DeSantis and Abbott sent buses with migrants to Democratic led states.
“What can’t another proposal do to convince people? Why does he have to make use of the pain of the people, the pain of the migrant, the need of the people, to get a political split?” asked the Mexican president.
AMLO HAS A WARNING
The president has warned before that he will ask the Mexicans who live in the United States, close to 40 million, not to vote for Republicans and other anti-immigrant politicians in coming elections. “In an inhuman, vulgar and vile way they began to take migrants in the cold season to New York, to Washington, to the house of the vice president of the United States (Kamala Harris), this was done by the Republicans, something that really degrades them in morality, in humanity,” he stated.
López Obrador recommended that, “the governor of Texas and the governor of Florida, and the legislators of the Republican party and some also from the Democratic party better make a proposal so that weapons are not sold in supermarkets.”