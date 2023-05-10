AMLO is enraged by governors of Texas and Florida

Relations between Mexico and the governors of Texas and Florida are strained.

Abbott and DeSantis announce controversial border policies.

AMLO is not happy.

AMLO is enraged at the governors of Texas and Florida. As the end of Title 42 approaches, tensions between the government of Mexico and some Republican governors are rising after Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) blew up at Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis because their policies regarding immigrants, according to EFE and Animal Politico.

The Mexican president harshly criticized the new anti-immigrant measures of the Republican governors of Texas, Greg Abbott, and Florida, Ron DeSantis, whom he accused of playing politics, stating that he didn’t like their insinuations about using weapons against Mexico.

AMLO ENRAGED AT THE GOVERNORS OF TEXAS AND FLORIDA

López Obrador questioned Abbott who, hours before reported the deployment of a new National Guard unit that will operate with helicopters to prevent the entry of migrants from Mexico, in addition to new laws making illegal border crossing a “serious crime.”

“The governor of Texas also on one occasion said that he was going to arm the border with weapons aiming here, towards us, with tanks. And now what does he say? What helicopters? They can do it there in their territory, but not on this side of the border,” said the president during his press conference.