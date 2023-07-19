The Rolling Stones mourn the loss of a friend and colleague

The Rolling Stones are mourning the loss of a friend and colleague.

Their tour manager Sam Cutler has died of cancer.

The Rolling Stones mourn death of their tour manager The Rolling Stones are mourning the tragic death of a person close to them. The terrible news of his passing was released on social media. Sam Cutler, the beloved former tour manager for the Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead, sadly passed away at his home in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia at the age of 80. He had endured a long battle with cancer.

Sam Cutler dies of cancer Cutler’s death comes as Dead & Company, the current iteration of the Grateful Dead with John Mayer at the helm, was set to play its final show in San Francisco. The band released a statement on Twitter writing: «His spirit, passion & creativity left indelible marks on the Grateful Dead & the world of music.» Cutler’s long and illustrious career began when he was just 20 years old and he served as emcee at the Rolling Stones’ free concert in Hyde Park on July 5, 1969. At the time, he uttered the now infamous line: «Ladies and gentlemen, the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world!» according to the Daily Mail.

Cutler’s children say good bye to him His family expressed their pain over the loss. His sons Bodhi and Chesley Cutler announced their father’s death on Facebook: “Sam Cutler, our father, your friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 11 at the age of 80.” «Our father was first diagnosed with cancer nearly a decade ago, and it is with gratitude that Sam’s family thanks the wonderful doctors, nurses, hospital staff and administrators at all of the hospitals where our father received treatment.»

Saying a last goodbye In turn they added how amazing Sam was in life and how many people loved him: «Many people from all over our big and beautiful world crossed paths with Sam in his life, and many more formed eternal memories with him that are beautiful encapsulations of the man that he was.» «Sam would want nothing more than for his friends to continue to make timeless memories with whomever they meet, and to share those memories with him in the next life,» his children concluded. Cutler became the road manager for the Stones’ 1969 US tour.