Bárbara Torres was evicted from La Casa de los Famosos México on Sunday On the night of Sunday, July 16, the sixth eviction took place on La Casa de los Famosos México. The three nominees for eviction were Bárbara Torres, Wendy Guevara, and Poncho de Nigris. Ultimately, the Argentine actress was chosen by the public to exit the competition. Bárbara’s departure from the show was widely anticipated, as evident from the significant support shown for Team Infierno on social media. Additionally, Bárbara Torres had been involved in several controversial arguments with her fellow contestants, which had angered many of them.

Bárbara Torres’s son Nacho breaks down in tears Barbara Torres repeatedly expressed her desire to remain in the house and the actress was visibly shocked upon her eviction. She stated that she was ready to leave, though many viewers were unconvinced. However, an unusual moment unfolded during the gala. Barbara’s son, José Ignacio, was present at the gala to witness the intense moments taking place inside the house as the contestants fought to secure their spots. Unfortunately, his mother was the one chosen to be evicted and he had a surprising reaction.

Nacho’s heartbreaking words when he was reunited with his mother Jose Ignacio, the son of actress Barbara Torres, expressed his shock during a live show when he reunited with his mother after her eviction from the house. Overwhelmed with emotion, Jose pleaded for respect for his mother, as he acknowledged the negative comments and hurtful remarks circulating on social media. «There have been so many hurtful things said about my mother on social media, both inside and outside the show. I have never heard such ugly things being said. I simply ask that, just as we all have a mother, mine is respected on social networks. That is all I ask,» Jose tearfully said as he hugged his mother.

Bárbara Torres was being attacked online The constant attacks aimed at the Argentine actress have been clearly evident on social media and she was involved in numerous conflicts inside the house. It is worth noting that Barbara also sparked controversy with her «unfortunate» comments. The shocking moment that unfolded during Barbara’s departure was posted on the Twitter account @BarbaraTorresMx, prompting millions of people to express their views. Some of the comments included: «Stay strong, Barbara. You stood out among the other housemates and your exit was the most emotional so far. Wishing you success in whatever comes next.» «I feel a lot of empathy for Nacho at this moment, it’s evident that he suffered seeing his mother in the house.» and «Indeed, we all deserve respect, but unfortunately, not everyone knows how to give it.»