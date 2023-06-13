Shannen Doherty confirmed her cancer has spread to her brain.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress has been battling breast cancer for years.

She is undergoing radiation treatment. SHANNON DOHERTY CONFIRMS CANCER HAS SPREAD TO HER BRAIN: In the 90s, everyone knew the name Brenda Walsh because the series Beverly Hills 90210 was one of the most watched shows, not only in the US but also in Latin America and Europe… Now the actress who played her, Shannon Doherty, is in the fight of her life. This week, the 52-year-old actress said she’s fighting for her life. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission in 2017 and it returned in 2020. Now the cancer has spread to her brain. Shannen Doherty confirms cancer has spread to her brain The Charmed actress also explained what she’s going through on Instagram, where she shared a video showing her radiation treatment. After being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2020, it has metastasized and now requires more aggressive measures.

Shannon Doherty’s shocking message Shannen Doherty described what’s happening in the video she posted on Instagram: «January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain.» And she continued: «Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.»

Shannon Doherty calls out SAG president Fran Drescher Doherty talked about how frightened she is despite the fact that she has been battling health problems for eight years. She also called out the Screen Actors Guild, which dropped her from its health insurance because she’s been unable to work due to her illness. According to infobae, since 2021, actress Fran Drescher of The Nanny fame, has been president of the Screen Actors Guild. Shannon addressed her on Instagram: «im curious for people like me who have worked since they were 10 and paid dues to @sagaftra how when we aren’t able to work for health reasons, why our union abandons us?»

Shannon Doherty lost her SAG health insurance The Beverly Hills 90210 actress continued: “I think we can do better for all our members and I think you’re person to do it. Health insurance shouldn’t be based on annual income. It’s a lifetime contribution.» The 52-year-old actress concluded forcefully: «And for me and many others, we have paid a lifetime of dues to only be canceled because we don’t meet your current criteria. Not ok.»