‘Divas de Multimedios’ host Maureen Salguero suffered a stroke on air

Divas de Multimedios host Maureen Salguero suffered a stroke during the show.

The incident happened live on air.

Divas de Multimedios host Maureen Salguero suffered a minor stroke during the show A video has begun to circulate on social media showing the moment that Divas de Multimedios host Maureen Salguero had a minor stroke in the middle of a live broadcast, concerning viewers. Since the moment was exposed, many doubts about the host's health arose. She gave viewers a scare when she seemed to lose control of her body for a moment.

Maureen Salguero showed symptoms during the broadcast Maureen Salguero, better known as ‘La Tía’, was hosting the show show as always when something unexpected happened. She suddenly began having trouble speaking and seemed disoriented. Her face showed confusion for just a few seconds before she was able to continue on with the show. It is worth mentioning that the original video dates from September 2021.

Salguero had trouble speaking and seemed disoriented Apparently she had a small stroke and it was the third such episode that had occurred in just a few weeks. In the video you can see Maureen Salguero trying to express herself but she can’t get the words out. She looks disoriented and appears scared. She then asks her co-hosts what is happening and asks if something is wrong with her. A short time later, she said it was a reaction to stress.

Netizens were quick to weigh in «That event happened on the air during Divas de Multimedios. I was with Verónica (González) and Viviana Calderón and since I often make jokes, I make voices, they thought I was hesitating. Therefore, they did not realize that this was happening to me, that I was suffering from a stroke,» she later declared in a video that she made to explain what happened. The video recently resurfaced but said it was recorded in 2021. Internet users were instantly concerned: «Generally “benign” in the very short term but it warns 80-90% of the appearance of a EVC in the coming weeks.» «This is not funny to me, on the contrary, it is something serious.» «It could be a migraine episode.» «I hope she is well.»