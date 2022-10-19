5th grade teacher arrested for having “kill list” that included students

A Hispanic 5th grade teacher was arrested.

She confessed that she had a list of people she wanted to kill.

Her list included students and co-workers. DANGER AT SCHOOL. Authorities arrested a Hispanic 5th grade teacher who set off the alarms at a private school in Chicago, Illinois, when she made a chilling confession. She had a “kill list” that included students and school staff. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torresa, a 25-year-old 5th grade teacher at St. Stanislaus Catholic School in Chicago, was arrested Thursday after she confessed she had a list of students and co-workers she wanted to kill. 5th grade teacher arrested for kill list This week, the teacher told one of her students that she had made a “kill list” and that they were at the bottom. On Wednesday, October 12, the concerned student went to the school counselor to tell him about the teacher’s alarming threats. “At approximately 12:45 p.m. a 5th grade student told his/her Counselor that their 5th grade teacher made comments to him/her about killing herself, students, and staff at St. Stanislaus School,” the Department of Education East Chicago Police said in a statement.

Alarm at school “The teacher further told the student that she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list,” local police reported on social media. The situation raised alarms in the school and the teacher was escorted to the principal’s office to talk about the alleged “kill list”, according to ABC News. In the interview, the 25-year-old teacher admitted that she did indeed have a “kill list” and that she had told the student about it. “During the conversation, the teacher named a specific student on her list, but she did not provide the list,” authorities said.

Police take action Officials from the school clarified that since they learned about the possible “threat” the woman had no further contact with students and that she was asked to leave the school. “The principal then advised the teacher to leave and not return to the school pending an investigation,” police added. Later, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the East Chicago Police Department arrived at St. Stanislaus School to speak with the principal about threats made by 5th grade teacher Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a Griffith, Indiana native. The police took action immediately.

“Kill List” Despite the fact that the school officials let the teacher go free and that they reported the incident four hours later, the East Chicago Police Criminal Investigation Division obtained an emergency arrest warrant for woman. Finally, the officers managed to take Carrasquillo-Torres into custody without incident. One of her students told local media that the list of people the teacher wanted to kill included students who irritated her, co-workers and even members of her family.