Chronicle: 8-year-old girl bravely accuses her uncle of sexual abuse

8-year-old Hispanic girl shows courage and turns in her uncle.

Her school was the first to find out about the abuse.

Edrei Rodríguez Reyes was arrested.

Many Hispanic families have a bad habit of living crowded together and letting third parties live in their homes. It has once again caught up with us as community. The sad case of a girl who is just eight years old, and was being sexually abused by one of her relatives, has just come to light.

The little girl — whose name we are going to omit to protect her because she is considered the victim of a serious crime — revealed to her teachers at school that she was being abused in her own home in Gainesville, Georgia. After being questioned about the identity of her attacker, she did not hesitate to point to her uncle.

Police spent several days investigating Edrei Rodríguez Reyes

The complaint against Edrei Rodríguez Reyes, 28, was filed in early October of this year, but the authorities didn’t arrest him until October 13, almost two weeks later. They wanted to be sure they had enough evidence to win the case in court and thus prevent him from getting away with it.

After receiving the results of the respective medical analyzes and having questioned the girl on multiple occasions and in different places, to ensure that her story was consistent, the investigators were completely sure that the case against the accused was solid enough to arrest him.