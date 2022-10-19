USCIS sends an important message to Latino immigrants about citizenship

USCIS sent an important message to Latino immigrants.

They invite immigrants who are eligible to obtain citizenship.

“Know that you are welcome here and we will be stronger with you as part of the American family.” WILL THEY FINALLY GET THEIR PAPERS? The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) sent an important message to Latino immigrants about the possibility of definitively obtaining US citizenship. They stress that, “You are welcome here.” To close Hispanic Heritage Month, USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou, whose parents are also immigrants, sent a powerful message to the millions of Latino immigrants in the country, especially those who hold green cards. USCIS sends important message to Latino immigrants about citizenship Jaddou not only recognized the role of immigrants in the country’s growth, but also assured that they will always be welcome in the United States. “Generations of Hispanic immigrants shape every facet of American life, drive economic growth and create opportunities for others. Know that you are welcome here and we will be stronger with you as part of the American family,” she wrote in a Twitter message. “America is a story about immigration, about newcomers with dreams who contribute and sacrifice to create a better Union. We delineate strength and power as a country through our ability to welcome immigrants who drive economic growth, innovation and create opportunities for others,“ added the director of USCIS exclusively for the El Diario NY.

USCIS works to “fulfill the promise of welcome” According to Jaddou, the agency has approximately 20,000 public servants distributed in more than 200 offices in the United States and abroad, who work “every day to fulfill the promise of welcome and opportunity” to immigrants who come to the United States. “As the first Mexican-American director, Hispanic Heritage Month is a joyful and important reminder of our country’s creed… Generations of Hispanic immigrants have sought and found hope in our country. In doing so, these individuals shape every facet of American life by starting businesses and building industries, serving with distinction in the armed forces, contributing to our arts and culture, seeking public office, and much more,” said Jaddou, who is the daughter of a Mexican mother and an Iraqi father.

Get Citizenship! Jaddou became the first Latina woman to lead USCIS and acknowledged that her mission to open spaces for immigrants in the United States “is about something personal.” It is because of that that she invites eligible immigrants to pursue citizenship. “Under President Biden, USCIS is actively promoting the importance of obtaining citizenship with the help of talented and trusted community leaders, whose lives – and the communities in which they live – have been benefited by naturalization,” she said.

Who are the “Citizenship Ambassadors”? The agency explained that the “Citizenship Ambassadors” serve as a bridge for hundreds of immigrants to finally get their papers. They “help us ensure that immigrants who are eligible for naturalization have the information and tools to be successful on their path to citizenship. Through these Ambassadors, a strong network of stakeholders, and our committed USCIS workforce, we are present in communities across the country to support permanent residents who are eligible to apply for citizenship right now“. “To the more than 9.1 million permanent residents, I urge you to consider the rights, responsibilities, and opportunities that citizenship can bring to you, and to this country. You are welcome here and I know we will be stronger with you being part of the American family,” Jaddou concluded.