Shots were fired during a baseball game.

Two people were killed and at least seven others were injured.

The shooting broke out around 8 p.m. in Chicago. MASS SHOOTING IN CHICAGO: Authorities confirm two dead and seven injured after shots were fired in Washington Park located south of Chicago. The violent incident occurred during a baseball game. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) reported that on Tuesday around 7:46 pm (local time) they responded to a mass shooting near 51st Street and South Champlain, in Chicago’s Washington Park, in which several people were shot. Mass shooting in Chicago Tom Ahern, who is a spokesman for the Chicago police, confirmed to local media that a person had died and that at least seven others had been injured by gunfire, according to Fox32 Chicago. Later, the authorities indicated that there were two deceased, according to NBC News. Authorities did not immediately provide details on the condition of the victims, but the Chicago Tribune reported that three of those injured in the shooting are in serious to critical condition and that a fourth victim was in fair condition. The condition of the rest of the victims is unknown.

2 dead and 7 injured during baseball game in Washington Park The shooting inside Chicago’s Washington Park happened while a baseball game was taking place, local police said. In fact, the images from the scene show how the police officers were looking for some type of evidence, such as bullet casings, around the field. Deputy Police Chief Fred Melean provided an update on the case Tuesday night, revealing that the shooting had originated with an altercation that ended with gunfire between two groups of people in the park, reported The Sun.

About the victims Police say a preliminary investigation has led them to believe the incident was due to a “personal altercation”, although they continue to investigate the case. Meanwhile, Melean confirmed that all the victims of the shooting are adults and that some were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital to treat their injuries. Other victims were transferred to two other hospitals in the city. Local authorities also detailed that several of the injured were taken to health care centers by ambulance, while others arrived by their own means.

About those suspected or involved Melean explained that the shooting “had nothing to do with the circus event” that is installed every summer in the park. For now, the shooting remains under investigation. At the end of the night they still had not offered information on any suspects or had anyone in custody. It is unknown if they made any arrests regarding the case during the early hours of the morning. The shooting in Washington Park, a 372-acre recreational area south of Chicago between Cottage Grove Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, is yet another in a long list of crimes plaguing the city, and crime rates have risen since last year by 35%, noted the Daily Mail.