Uruguayan Air Force investigates the sighting of strange lights over Termas de Almirón
Strange lights were sighted over Uruguay. The country's government and air force are already investigating the situation in Termas de Almirón.
It not only happens in the United States or Canada, but also in countries like Uruguay, where hundreds of internet users reported seeing strange lights over Termas de Almirón.
In response to the complaints, the Uruguayan Air Force did not stand by and informed the public that authorities are already working to determine what the lights are.
Strange lights seen in the sky over Termas de Almirón
As if it came from a sci-fi movie, a strange sighting in Termas de Almirón was reported on Friday and Saturday by several internet users. They said that the lights moved and blinked several times in the sky, sparking controversy.
The complaint calls about the strange sighting alarmed the Uruguayan government, who got down to work and are currently investigating what the lights are and if they have anything to do with spying.
Air Force issues a statement about the strange lights
A statement from the Uruguayan Air Force went viral on Twitter. In it, they informed citizens about the situation and said that a team had been sent to investigate the incident in order to gather information.
The statement reads: “The Uruguayan Air Force states that in view of the complaints received on the night of Friday, February 10, regarding the sighting of flashing lights in the sky in the area of Termas de Almirón, department of Paysandú, the intervention of the CRIDOVNI which has deployed investigators in that area of the country to gather information and interview witnesses, for the purpose of initiating the investigation.”
People react on social media
Users took to social media where they shared a series of videos of the “chilling” incident they witnessed in the Uruguayan skies. Several people called police.
Hundreds of users insisted the “strange lights” captured in the sky are StarLink satellites, belonging to Elon Musk’s company that offers satellite and high-speed internet to its users. So far nothing has been confirmed. See video of the lights here.