Strange lights were sighted in the sky over Uruguay.

The country’s government and air force are already investigating the situation.

The lights were seen in Termas de Almirón.

It not only happens in the United States or Canada, but also in countries like Uruguay, where hundreds of internet users reported seeing strange lights over Termas de Almirón.

In response to the complaints, the Uruguayan Air Force did not stand by and informed the public that authorities are already working to determine what the lights are.

Strange lights seen in the sky over Termas de Almirón

As if it came from a sci-fi movie, a strange sighting in Termas de Almirón was reported on Friday and Saturday by several internet users. They said that the lights moved and blinked several times in the sky, sparking controversy.

The complaint calls about the strange sighting alarmed the Uruguayan government, who got down to work and are currently investigating what the lights are and if they have anything to do with spying.