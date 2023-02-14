3 killed in mass shooting at Michigan State University; all campus activities are canceled
There was a mass shooting Monday night at Michigan State University. Three people were killed and five more were injured.
A man opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and injuring five before killing himself off campus after a chase that left scared students hiding in the dark for several hours. The school has canceled all campus activities according to the AP and ESPN.
Police reported the suspect was dead early Tuesday, four hours after the first shots were fired at Berkey Hall, an academic building. The shooter then moved on to the MSU Union, a popular place to eat or study. “Tonight we are living a real nightmare,” said Chris Rozman, acting deputy chief of campus police.
POLICE TRACKED THE SUSPECT
Hundreds of officers took over the East Lansing campus, about 90 miles northeast of Detroit, looking for the suspect, whom police described as a short black man wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a baseball cap. Two people were killed at Berkey Hall and the third at MSU Union.
According to Rozman, it was too soon to know the motive or if the man had any connection to the university. His name was not immediately made public. Sparrow Hospital spokesman John Foren did not provide information on the condition of the five injured who were transferred there,
MSU SHOOTING: “THEY HAVE BEEN HIDING”
At 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey Hall, as well as nearby residences, were safe. Before the shooter was found dead, Kim Adams, a meteorologist for WDIV-TV with a daughter at the university, told viewers the students were exhausted from hours of fear and anguish.
“They’ve been hiding, with all the lights off in a dark room,” Adams said. “Their cell phones are starting to run out of battery. Not everyone has chargers and losing contact with the outside world is terrifying on a normal day for a college student, especially when there’s someone out there who hasn’t been caught yet.”
“It’s all very frightening”
Aedan Kelley, a student who lives less than a mile away from campus, said he locked the doors and covered the windows “just in case.” The sound of sirens was constant, he added, and a helicopter was hovering overhead. “It’s all very frightening,” Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me asking if I’m okay, which is overwhelming.”
Michigan State University has about 50,000 students. All campus activities have been canceled for the next 48 hours, including sports and school activities. The incident caused fear among the student population and surrounding residents.