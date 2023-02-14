There was a mass shooting Monday night at Michigan State University.

Three people were killed and five more were injured.

Frightened students were hiding in the dark for several hours.

A man opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and injuring five before killing himself off campus after a chase that left scared students hiding in the dark for several hours. The school has canceled all campus activities according to the AP and ESPN.

Police reported the suspect was dead early Tuesday, four hours after the first shots were fired at Berkey Hall, an academic building. The shooter then moved on to the MSU Union, a popular place to eat or study. “Tonight we are living a real nightmare,” said Chris Rozman, acting deputy chief of campus police.

POLICE TRACKED THE SUSPECT

Hundreds of officers took over the East Lansing campus, about 90 miles northeast of Detroit, looking for the suspect, whom police described as a short black man wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a baseball cap. Two people were killed at Berkey Hall and the third at MSU Union.

According to Rozman, it was too soon to know the motive or if the man had any connection to the university. His name was not immediately made public. Sparrow Hospital spokesman John Foren did not provide information on the condition of the five injured who were transferred there,