Are aliens close the Earth? The United States Department of Defense headquarters offered details of the large number of sightings of unidentified flying objects reported by citizens. The Pentagon has received "several hundreds" of new UFO reports. A new Pentagon office set up to follow up on reports of unidentified flying objects has received "several hundreds" of new reports, but so far no evidence of extraterrestrial life, its director told reporters. The Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was established in July and is responsible for not only tracking unidentified objects in the sky, but also underwater or in space, or potentially any object that has the ability to move from one realm to another. The office was created after more than a year of paying attention to unidentified flying objects that military pilots have observed, but have sometimes been reluctant to report for fear of being stigmatized, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities point out that there were 144 such encounters In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that, between 2004 and 2021, there were 144 such encounters, 80 of which were caught on various sensors. Since then, “we’ve had a lot more reports” said Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the AARO. When asked to be more specific about the amount, he replied: “Several hundreds”. An updated report from the Director of National Intelligence was expected to be released by the end of 2022, providing specific numbers on new reports received since 2021, officials said. The AARO was created not only to examine the question of whether there is extraterrestrial life, but also because of the security risk posed by so many encounters with unidentified flying objects by military aircraft or from military installations.

Congress held its first hearing in more than half a century on the issue In May, Congress held its first hearing in more than half a century on the issue, and several lawmakers raised concerns that whether the objects are extraterrestrial or potentially new technology being used by China, Russia, or another potential adversary. The fact that they are unknown creates a security risk. So far, “we haven’t seen anything, and we’re still at a very early stage, that would lead us to believe that any of the objects we’ve seen are of extraterrestrial origin,” said Ronald Moultrie, assistant secretary of defense for intelligence and security. “Any unauthorized system in our airspace we consider a security threat.”

The office is also working to improve its ability to identify unknown objects The office is also working to improve its ability to identify unknown objects, for example by recalibrating sensors that may be focused solely on the signatures of known adversary aircraft or drones, Moultrie explained. One of the reasons hundreds of additional reports are coming in may be the outreach work the department has done to destigmatize the reporting of potential encounters. Beyond unidentifiable objects, there is a lot of new technology that could be considered a UFO, such as stealth bombers and fighters, drones, and hypersonic missiles being developed by both the United States and China. Kirkpatrick said the new office has been coordinating with the Pentagon and the US intelligence community to obtain signatures on US technology in order to rule out those aircraft or unmanned planes unmanned.