Storms approaching California could bring heavy snowfall
Two storms are poised to hit the US. Weather experts give their predictions. The storms could bring heavy rain and snow to California.
A weekend of heavy rain and snow is expected across the United States, according to forecasters. Two storms along the Pacific coast could bring severe weather in early December. Find out who will be impacted!
The first of these storms has already arrived, leaving just under an inch of snow in places like Seattle, according to AccuWeather. As this storm moves through Washington and northern Oregon, it is expected to create difficult travel conditions.
Where will the worst of the storms hit?
In addition, the heaviest snow from the first of the storms would bury several areas on Wednesday and Thursday nights, which would leave roads impassable, according to the outlet. Meanwhile, parts of northern California were expected to be drenched as early as Thursday.
According to AccuWeather, the weather conditions could cause slippery roads, mudslides, and even possible flight delays near San Francisco and Sacramento. The storm is announced at the same time that large parts of the US are experiencing a severe drought.
Where will the second storm hit?
“It is likely that 0.50 inches of rain or less will fall in Los Angeles since the first storm, but it will likely be enough to make roads slippery and a slow morning drive in some areas Friday,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Heather Zehr.
However, another storm would hover in the area over the weekend. Although the scope and magnitude of the second storm were unclear as of this writing, it was expected that there would be an increase in humidity and more snow for Sunday and Monday.
Good news despite the storms
“Some showers should shift toward the San Francisco area on Saturday… More general rain activity may develop Sunday in northern and central California and perhaps as far south as southern California,” AccuWeather reported. The news was released shortly after at least 10 tornadoes were recorded in the US on Tuesday, according to CNN.
Separately, an Atlantic hurricane season that featured 14 named storms officially came to an end Wednesday, prompting celebration for some Florida Keys residents. Meanwhile others in Florida and Puerto Rico will continue to deal with damage from Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona, according to the AP.