Two storms are poised to hit the US.

Weather experts give their predictions.

The storms could bring heavy rain and snow.

A weekend of heavy rain and snow is expected across the United States, according to forecasters. Two storms along the Pacific coast could bring severe weather in early December. Find out who will be impacted!

The first of these storms has already arrived, leaving just under an inch of snow in places like Seattle, according to AccuWeather. As this storm moves through Washington and northern Oregon, it is expected to create difficult travel conditions.

Where will the worst of the storms hit?

In addition, the heaviest snow from the first of the storms would bury several areas on Wednesday and Thursday nights, which would leave roads impassable, according to the outlet. Meanwhile, parts of northern California were expected to be drenched as early as Thursday.

According to AccuWeather, the weather conditions could cause slippery roads, mudslides, and even possible flight delays near San Francisco and Sacramento. The storm is announced at the same time that large parts of the US are experiencing a severe drought.