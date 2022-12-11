A ‘white Christmas’ is forecast for various parts of the US.

Is snowfall coming?

Meteorologists expect a snowy winter.

Many people are dreaming of a white Christmas in the United States this year, since they’re ready to say goodbye to summer and enjoy some fluffy snow. Now, a weather forecast reveals what we can expect in December during the holidays.

The weather forecast for the end of the year has been revealed and weather experts share their predictions about what to expect in different parts of the country.

A white Christmas is forecast for the US

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that this year marks the return of the La Niña phenomenon, which is coming back for the third year in a row. Therefore, the weather is expected to change in the next few days in different parts of the country.

It should be remembered that La Niña is known for bringing warmer than average temperatures and will likely result in two different winters for different parts of the country. The weather phenomenon is likely to affect the southern part of the country, including areas in the southeast, locations along the Gulf Coast, and the eastern seaboard.