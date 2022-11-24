They issue a warning of a giant storm on Thanksgiving Day

Giant storm warning for Thanksgiving.

It will extend through various parts of the United States until the middle of next week.

It will bring rain, thunderstorms and even snowfall.

In the middle of the holiday weekend a storm is threatening America. A huge storm threatens to impact with rain, electrical storms and even snowfall. A warning has been issued for people to take precautions.

Forecasts indicate that the worst impacts will be felt on the holiday weekend in various parts of the country, but it will be the south-central and southeastern United States that will be most affected bythe approaching giant storm.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN?

The storms will impact travelers the most, some flights will be delayed as the activity begins on Black Friday. Rain and floods are expected that will prevent people from flying and they may have to wait a few hours to do it.

These conditions will extend to the western United States and remain until the middle of next week. Experts explain that as this system finds moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, it will create a gigantic storm over the southern plains and the Mississippi Delta region.