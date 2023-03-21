Spring break curfew imposed in Miami Beach after two shootings

Authorities in Miami beach impose a spring break curfew.

This comes after two fatal shootings.

Police are having trouble controlling unruly crowds. Miami Beach authorities imposed a curfew effective Sunday night during the spring break period in the face of two fatal shootings and loud, chaotic crowds that police have had a hard time controlling. The mayor of Miami issued a press release explaining that the curfew will be from 11:59 p.m. Sunday until 6:00 a.m. Monday, and it is likely that an additional one will be established from Thursday and until Monday March 27. The curfew mainly affects South Beach, the most popular party spot of the season.

Miami Beach imposes spring break curfew after fatal shootings The decision to impose a curfew was made after two shootings — one on Friday night and the other early Sunday that left two people dead — and “excessively large and unruly crowds”. The city council plans to meet on Monday to discuss the possibility of imposing additional restrictions next week. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a video message released Sunday that the crowds and the presence of firearms have “created a danger that cannot go unnoticed” despite a heavy police presence and many activities sponsored by the city government.

Miami Beach mayor says that they do not want spring break in his city Miami Beach’s Mayor Gelber gave a statement about the annual event in his city, “We don’t ask for spring break in our city. We don’t want spring break in our city. It’s too rowdy, it’s too much disorder and it’s too difficult to police.” The most recent shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to Miami Beach police. A man was shot and later died at a hospital, and officers chased a suspect on foot, police said on Twitter.

One arrested after Friday shooting In the Friday night shooting, one man was killed and another seriously wounded in an incident that sent crowds pouring out of restaurants and clubs onto the streets after they heard the gunshots. Police detained a person at the scene and found four firearms, but no further details have been provided, according to The Associated Press. Under the curfew, people must leave businesses before midnight, though hotels can operate later for guest service only. Restaurants can remain open for deliveries only and the curfew will not apply to residents, people commuting to and from work, emergency services and hotel guests.