Woman discovers her husband’s cheating in prison during a conjugal visit
The whole incident was caught on video. A woman couldn't see her husband in prison because he was already having a conjugal visit!
Undoubtedly, to be unfaithful you only a little creativity to avoid being caught. And it appears it’s possible to cheat just about anywhere. Recently, a woman visited her husband in prison, only to find he was already having a conjugal visit from someone else!
These incident occurred in Argentina, in the La Plata prison. The woman was shocked when she came to visit her husband and guards told her that she could not see him because he was already enjoying a conjugal visit from another woman.
She faces the other woman!
At that moment, the woman became furious and waited with two friends for the other woman to come out of the jail, where she was with her husband, so that she could confront her. Her good friends stuck by her side.
Because the guards gave her a description of the other woman, the wife was able to identify On her way out the wife beat up the other woman and stole her cell phone.
More bad news
According to Milenio, the prison guards told the wife, “The detainee was having sexual relations.” The security guards informed her that the woman was wearing a red blouse and that she would leave through the door of the detention center.
“You came to treat yourself to someone else’s husband. Look, I don’t care about anything, go yourself with the husbands of the girls,” said the woman and began to hit her. “Don’t give me a hand because I’ll break everything, did you hear me? I have three children,” added the wife of the man in prison.
The wife took the other woman’s phone
After yelling at her, the wife jumped on the mistress and began to beat her violently. They were separated but one of the wife’s friends managed to get the other woman’s cell phone.
Thus, the wife was able to see messages, videos, and photos that confirmed that her husband had been unfaithful to her for some time.