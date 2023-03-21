Woman discovers her husband’s cheating in prison during a conjugal visit

The whole incident was caught on video.

A woman couldn’t see her husband in prison because he was already having a conjugal visit!

Undoubtedly, to be unfaithful you only a little creativity to avoid being caught. And it appears it’s possible to cheat just about anywhere. Recently, a woman visited her husband in prison, only to find he was already having a conjugal visit from someone else!

These incident occurred in Argentina, in the La Plata prison. The woman was shocked when she came to visit her husband and guards told her that she could not see him because he was already enjoying a conjugal visit from another woman.

She faces the other woman!

At that moment, the woman became furious and waited with two friends for the other woman to come out of the jail, where she was with her husband, so that she could confront her. Her good friends stuck by her side.

Because the guards gave her a description of the other woman, the wife was able to identify On her way out the wife beat up the other woman and stole her cell phone.