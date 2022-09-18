Taylor Rene Parker stabbed her friend and ripped her baby out of her womb.

For 10 months she lied saying that she was pregnant and now she could face the death penalty.

She did everything because of ‘love’.

A horror story has shocked the United States. A woman stabbed her pregnant friend and tore the baby out of her womb. She was arrested as she fled and the baby later died in the hospital. She had lied and said it was her own child.

The story has horrified the public. The defendant is identified as 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker and her victim Reagan Simmons Hancock, 21, was seven months pregnant when her friend stabbed her over 100 times and crushed her skull with a hammer.

WHAT DID THE AUTOPSY REVEAL?

The autopsy found at least stab 100 wounds. It was the morning of October 20, 2020 when the victim let the murderer into her house, without imagining what her intentions were. The deceased was with her 3-year-old daughter.

Parker hit her in the head with a hammer and then stabbed her several times. She opened her womb with a scalpel and literally ripped her baby out of her. The woman got into her car with the baby and was driving at full speed when a police officer stopped her. She told the officer, she had just given birth and was rushing to the hospital.