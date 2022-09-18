Woman allegedly stabbed her pregnant friend 100 times and tried to steal her baby
Taylor Rene Parker stabbed her friend and ripped her baby out of her womb. She could face the death penalty for the murder.
- Taylor Rene Parker stabbed her friend and ripped her baby out of her womb.
- For 10 months she lied saying that she was pregnant and now she could face the death penalty.
- She did everything because of ‘love’.
A horror story has shocked the United States. A woman stabbed her pregnant friend and tore the baby out of her womb. She was arrested as she fled and the baby later died in the hospital. She had lied and said it was her own child.
The story has horrified the public. The defendant is identified as 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker and her victim Reagan Simmons Hancock, 21, was seven months pregnant when her friend stabbed her over 100 times and crushed her skull with a hammer.
WHAT DID THE AUTOPSY REVEAL?
The autopsy found at least stab 100 wounds. It was the morning of October 20, 2020 when the victim let the murderer into her house, without imagining what her intentions were. The deceased was with her 3-year-old daughter.
Parker hit her in the head with a hammer and then stabbed her several times. She opened her womb with a scalpel and literally ripped her baby out of her. The woman got into her car with the baby and was driving at full speed when a police officer stopped her. She told the officer, she had just given birth and was rushing to the hospital.
WHAT DID SHE TELL HER FAMILY?
The woman had remains of her friend’s placenta between her legs and the officer believed her, so he took her to a hospital in Oklahoma, where the baby died minutes later. However, suspicions began to arise when she wouldn’t allow the doctors or nurses to examine her.
It was there that everything was discovered. According to People, Taylor Rene Parker faked a pregnancy for several months, she even managed to make her friends and her family believe that she was pregnant. She posted photos with a fake belly and she even threw a gender reveal party, all with one goal.
WHY DID SHE PRETEND TO BE PREGNANT?
It was concluded that the defendant faked the pregnancy and committed the crime because she didn’t want her boyfriend to leave her. She published photos on social media and even had a gender reveal party. All along she had a sinister plan that would end in two deaths.
Today, the alleged perpetrator will have to face trial for the murder of her friend and also for that of the baby. She could face the death penalty. For now, she has pleaded not guilty.
SHOCKING MURDER
Photographs of the accused and the victims are currently circulating on social media, as well as of the place where the victim was found. Police officers questioned the neighbors outside to find out more details of the crime. The name of the defendant’s boyfriend has not been released.
The United States is experiencing a bloody wave of violence, especially from guns, but also due to cases as amazing as this one that. There are no words to describe the horror of a 3-year-old girl who was orphaned by her mother's brutal murder.