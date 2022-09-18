Chronicle: Latino officer and her partner beat a Hispanic man

Chronicle: Latino officer and his partner beat a Hispanic man.

The woman, who has been an officer for a short time, even laughed after the incident.

The man was severely beaten for simply not sitting down. Two US police officers are in the eye of the hurricane after beating a Hispanic day laborer who was with several of his colleagues on a public street waiting for a job. All because the victim, who was drinking a can of beer, stood up when the officers arrived. Most unfortunate of all, one of the officers involved was also Hispanic. Daisy Mazariegos, by the way, has only been carrying a badge and a gun for a few months. She completed all the requirements to become a police officer just last May and had only just begun to patrol the streets of California alone. Officer Mazariegos went from being a hero to a villain At that time, Officer Mazariegos was hired by the San Rafael Police Department. The department posted a couple of photographs of her in uniform on social media and stressed that she was ready to fulfill her oath to: “serve and protect her community.” Those posts have already been removed from their Facebook page. After all the compliments she received the following days, all kinds of insults and curses were hurled at her after a dubious incident involving her and her partner Brandon Nail. It seems that Mazariegos did the opposite of what she had sworn to do when she became a police officer.

He refused to follow a simple instruction Last week, Officers Mazariegos and Nail went to a place where there was a group of people drinking and making noise. Upon arrival, they ran into three individuals. After approaching them, they asked for their identification. Among the subjects was Mateo, who had no idea what was about to happen to him. The man, aware that they were not doing anything wrong, was uncomfortable with the presence of the police officers and stood up. “Sit down,” they ordered. “But what are we doing wrong?” he asked. “Sit down,” they repeated. As he did not comply with the order, both officers came after him.

Did they lie and even laugh about it? Poor Mateo ended up on the ground with a bloody face after having it shoved into the pavement. He also had other injuries on various parts of his body. Despite this, he was handcuffed and imprisoned. When Officers Mazariegos and Nail’s supervisor arrived at the scene, they gave him a tremendous story. She even laughed as she wrote something on her report. They explained that he had become aggressive, that he had not only resisted arrest, but even tried to subdue Nail. All of this was a lie and the videos from their body cams revealed everything. Mateo’s only mistake was not obeying the order to sit down.

Both have been suspended When this case came to light, people, especially minorities, began to complain the officers’ behavior demand justice for another clear example of police brutality. With similar reactions, the San Rafael Police first withdrew the previous posts showcasing the new officer Mazariegos. And as a second step, it placed both of them on administrative leave while the case is fully investigated. “Is that what you wanted the badge and gun for? Shame on officer Mazariegos for harassing and hurting her own race, ”said one of the many comments against the policewoman. See the images and judge for yourself whether or not there was police brutality in this case. Although, of course, in the end it will be the police investigation that determines it. Thanks for reading my story today on MundoNow Until next time.