The Colombian singer begins 2023 with a terrible betrayal.

An employee does the unthinkable.

This person leaves Shakira to work for Piqué and his new girlfriend! Shakira suffers another betrayal. It seems that the misfortunes in Colombian singer’s life continue because in 2022 Shakira suffered many disappointments, mainly on the part of Piqué, who earned the hatred of millions for his alleged infidelity. Now, and when it seemed that 2023 was going to start off well for Shakira, there is news about one of the Monotonía singer’s employees. What happened with Shakira’s employee? On the morning program Despierta América in the “Sin Rollo” segment, there was talk that the singer was betrayed again, but this time it was not at the hands of her ex, soccer player Gerard Pique — though he is involved in this. Apparently, according to the information given to the hosts by a source quite close to Shakira’s staff at her house, the Ojos Así singer’s chef decided to resign because he told her that he “was going to fulfill the dream to open his own restaurant”. The hosts say this wasn’t the case. Filed Under: Shakira suffers another betrayal

Shakira suffers another betrayal Shakira, being a good person, cleared the way for her beloved chef to follow his dreams. But this is where the Colombian singer was betrayed, as it turns out that he didn’t resign to open his own restaurant. A source close to one of the Despierta América hosts, who works in the mansion, informed her that one of Shakira’s children saw this chef inside the house of none other than her ex Gerard Piqué. Filed Under: Shakira suffers another betrayal

The singer’s chef may have betrayed her on more than one occasion Despierta América host Marce said that a very close source was able to see one of Shakira’s children who saw this chef at his father’s house. Not only that, but apparently the chef had previously betrayed the singer when she broke up with the soccer player. “During the breakup it was that chef who, even though he was Shakira’s employee, also prepared breakfast and lunch for Piqué’s new girlfriend,” Marce said. This, without a doubt, is a blow to the Empire singer. Shakira shared a message about betrayal on Instagram which, they say, could also have referred to this situation. Filed Under: Shakira suffers another betrayal

Did Shakira’s close circle know about Piqué’s infidelity? Apparently, this chef, whose identity remains anonymous, was a neighbor of Piqué’s parents so the footballer already knew him. However, this does not justify the fact that he quit working for the popular artist, since he would go to Piqué’s house to prepare food for him and his girlfriend. “I think that Shakira’s circle has a lot to do with the fact that everyone knew that he was dating someone else,” said the presenter Marcela. Despite the misfortunes that the 45-year-old singer has been facing, there are people who continue to support her and despise Gerard Piqué for what he’s done. For example, on the New Year, a video was leaked of Shakira’s cousin where she burns a doll wearing Piqué’s jersey in effigy. Filed Under: Shakira suffers another betrayal