Bad Bunny should follow Selena Quintanilla’s advice

A video resurfaces of Selena Quintanilla talking about her fans.

Bad Bunny recently had an altercation with a fan.

The Puerto Rican rapper has been harshly criticized. The most popular Hispanic singer in the world, Bad Bunny, has gotten into serious trouble after being caught throwing a fan’s cell phone into the ocean. His millions of followers around the world have not hesitated to defend him, but that does not exempt him from receiving harsh criticism. Due this controversy, a video of the late Selena Quintanilla has resurfaced where she talks about fame and fans. The video has surprised fans of both performers and many say the reggaeton star should follow Selena’s example. Bad Bunny in trouble Recently a video circulated showing Bad Bunny being pursued by a fan. Irritated, he snatches the phone out of the girl’s hand and throws it into the ocean. His actions were harshly criticized online. “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise. No fuck **** has me,” Bad Bunny tweeted about the incident. FILED UNDER: Selena Quintanilla Bad Bunny

Selena loved her fans An interview that Selena gave to journalist Cristina Saralegui has resurfaced where the Queen of TexMex is asked about her incredible popularity and how she coped with her fame. At just 23 years old she had already won two Grammy awards. All celebrities have bad moments when they want to return to their lives before fame and the singer discussed this with the Cuban television personality. What she said was surprising and many feel all celebrities should have this attitude. FILED UNDER: Selena Quintanilla Bad Bunny

Selena Quintanilla opens up “How do you like that when you arrive at a hotel and all the people arrive on top of you to ask for a photo?” Cristina asks Selena and the Queen of TexMex’s sweet and polite response was surprising. “To me it’s totally flattering.” “When I don’t feel well, at the same time it’s flattering, because they don’t know about your private life, and how can you take away that little image they have of you if you treat them badly? If you treat them badly, they won’t buy the records,” the singer stated. FILED UNDER: Selena Quintanilla Bad Bunny

“She was a star” “How can you do that if the public put you there? They have helped the artist, they have bought your records and you have to thank the public in that way, ”said Selena when asked what she thought about artists who refuse to give autographs to their fans. “She was a star.” “Very well said, fame changes many artists.” “Don’t compare, this woman sang, her success was her voice and her person, the other man had nothing to do with it,” people commented. “But she from another time where her parents taught her education, but this guy Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was NOT taught.” SEE FULL VIDEO HERE. FILED UNDER: Selena Quintanilla Bad Bunny