Will Shakira take everything? Low blow to Piqué!

It’s rumored that she will get Piqué’s parents’ house.

She gets good news for 2023.

The year started in the worst way for the Colombian singer, however, now it seems that Shakira is doing much better. This has been one of the most controversial years for her and her family.

The press continues follow everything about the Moscas en la casa singer and the Spanish footballer, including how they have negotiated their division of assets since their breakup. Find out the latest details!

Will Shakira will take everything from Piqué?

The rumors Piqué’s infidelity continue to swirl because, although Shakira has not confirmed the reasons for the breakup, the fact that Piqué went public with his new girlfriend so soon lends credence to these suspicions.

A short time ago it was revealed that the La Bicicleta singer will go to live far from Madrid where she and her ex currently reside. Now, it’s been announced that Shakira will keep some properties that she owned with the Spaniard. Filed Under: Will Shakira take everything away from Piqué