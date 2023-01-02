It’s rumored Shakira will take everything from Piqué… even his parents’ house! (PHOTOS)
Will Shakira take everything? Low blow to Piqué! They say that she will get Piqué's parents' house. She gets good news for 2023.
The year started in the worst way for the Colombian singer, however, now it seems that Shakira is doing much better. This has been one of the most controversial years for her and her family.
The press continues follow everything about the Moscas en la casa singer and the Spanish footballer, including how they have negotiated their division of assets since their breakup. Find out the latest details!
The rumors Piqué’s infidelity continue to swirl because, although Shakira has not confirmed the reasons for the breakup, the fact that Piqué went public with his new girlfriend so soon lends credence to these suspicions.
A short time ago it was revealed that the La Bicicleta singer will go to live far from Madrid where she and her ex currently reside. Now, it’s been announced that Shakira will keep some properties that she owned with the Spaniard. Filed Under: Will Shakira take everything away from Piqué
What Shakira will get to keep
Shakira is negotiating to keep some of the properties she owned with Piqué. The Spanish program Mamarrazzis has been following everything about the famous couple and they have reported on which properties the singer will keep.
Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa announced the properties that will supposedly remain in the Colombian's name: "Let them know that we have control over the real estate company that is going to put the properties up for sale… The only company that Shakira and Piqué have is that they are owners of three houses," the host began.
Will she take everything away from Piqué?
"There is the house of the singer, that of her parents and that of Gerard Piqué's parents," they told the Spanish program Mamarazzis. Shakira would be keeping Piqué's parents' property as well, since they say that she will be selling it very soon.
Debate reported that the Spanish journalists issued a warning. They told fans of both the singer or the soccer player that they should not look for any of the celebrity properties for sale to save themselves trouble.
Shakira gets the best news at the end of 2022!
On a weekly basis, journalists Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa, reveal details about the Shakira’s life and how she is doing. El Periódico. has reported good news regarding the singer’s legal problems. Both journalists have explained in their podcast that Shakira’s audience in Barcelona, that will hear her tax fraud case, has just acquitted former motorcycle champion Sito Pons in a similar case.