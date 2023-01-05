Paul McCartney says goodbye to Barbara Walters and reveals an incredible connection
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93. Paul McCartney joins celebrities mourning her passing. The singer reveals his connection with the journalist.
- Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93.
- Paul McCartney joins celebrities mourning her passing.
- The singer reveals his connection with the journalist.
The death of 93-year-old journalist, Barbara Walters, was reported last Friday. She is considered an icon of journalism, which is why various celebrities have taken the time to say goodbye to her. Paul McCartney was one of them.
The British singer-songwriter honored the legendary journalist on social media with a photograph and an incredible revelation for many of his followers. The famous musician revealed his special connection with Barbara Walters.
Barbara Walters dies at 93
The death of legendary journalist was announced through a press release: “Barbara Walters died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, at her home. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a pioneer not only for women journalists but for all women.
In 1976 Barbara Walters became the first female news anchor on ABC News, taking a big step for women on television. During her long career she won twelve Emmy awards, eleven during her tenure with ABC News.
Barbara Walters’ iconic career
The iconic journalist made headlines in 1976 by becoming the first female news anchor on a major network at ABC News. According to The Associated Press, she had an annual salary of one million dollars.
Walters was the creator and host of the ABC daytime talk show, The View. In May, 2014, she taped what would be her last appearance on the program, marking the end of her television career.
Oprah also says goodbye to journalist Barbara Walters
Oprah Winfrey also said goodbye to Barbara Walters on social media, where she said she was grateful for the path that Barbara paved for women on television.
Paul McCartney says goodbye to Barbara Walters
On Facebook, Paul McCartney shared a photograph accompanied by a farewell message for the journalist. “Nancy and I are so saddened by the news of her dear cousin Barbara Walters’ passing,” he wrote, letting it be known that Barbara was related to his wife.
“Barbara was an amazing woman who more than held her own in the early days of male-dominated television and went on to become a worldwide celebrity known for her many perceptive interviews with stars from every walk of life. We will miss her but always remember her with great fondness,” reads the singer’s farewell.