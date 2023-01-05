Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93.

Paul McCartney joins celebrities mourning her passing.

The singer reveals his connection with the journalist.

The death of 93-year-old journalist, Barbara Walters, was reported last Friday. She is considered an icon of journalism, which is why various celebrities have taken the time to say goodbye to her. Paul McCartney was one of them.

The British singer-songwriter honored the legendary journalist on social media with a photograph and an incredible revelation for many of his followers. The famous musician revealed his special connection with Barbara Walters.

Barbara Walters dies at 93

The death of legendary journalist was announced through a press release: “Barbara Walters died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, at her home. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a pioneer not only for women journalists but for all women.

In 1976 Barbara Walters became the first female news anchor on ABC News, taking a big step for women on television. During her long career she won twelve Emmy awards, eleven during her tenure with ABC News.