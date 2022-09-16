The objects that will be buried with Queen Elizabeth II (PHOTOS)
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be soon. They give details of the objects with which the monarch will rest in peace.
- Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will happen soon.
- Find out what objects will be buried with the monarch.
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is taking place soon following 10 days when people will be able to honor the monarch whose 70 years in power touched the lives of thousands of people who now say goodbye to her. More details about her funeral have been revealed.
According to the Daily Mail, at her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II wore a sparkling diamond-studded crown as well as a flashy scepter bearing the largest white diamond on the entire planet. Now it has been revealed how the queen will be buried and more about her stunning collection of jewels.
What will Queen Elizabeth II wear at her funeral?
A royal expert has stated that Queen Elizabeth II will be buried with only two pieces from her jewelry collection. Lisa Levinson, who is at the head of the Natural Communication Council, said that the “humble” monarch will be buried wearing only her gold wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings.
Supposedly, her engagement ring, encrusted with diamonds taken from the tiara that belonged to Queen Alice of Battenberg, mother of her husband Prince Philip, could be bequeathed to Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter, Princess Anne. It’s a piece that was given to her parents at their 1923 wedding.
The queen’s private jewelry collection
It was also reported that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s private jewelry collection consists of around 300 pieces, including 98 brooches, 34 pairs of earrings and 15 rings which, when not worn by her, were on display as part of The Monarch’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace.
The official collection of jewels of the Crown is kept in the Tower of London, dating from the 17th century with a total of 23,000 diamonds, sapphires and rubies. It is also known what will happen in the coming days as part of the tributes made to Queen Elizabeth II in her native England.
What about the funeral and what comes before the burial?
Next Monday the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held in Westminster Abbey after her body lies in state for four days in Westminster Hall. The coffin is currently in St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh where thousands of well-wishers wait for a chance to see up close and pay their respects.
“Her Majesty is an incredibly humble woman at heart who is unlikely to be dressed in anything but her simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings,” said Lisa Levinson, who heads the Natural Communications Council, who also assured that her collection of jewels will probably remain in the Castle as a royal heritage.
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a simple dress, a pair of earrings and a sash that she wore at her wedding
Royal jewelry is part of Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy and the gold rings of the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne and Diana, Princess of Wales are known to be held in the collection. It is also known that Kate Middleton’s wedding ring was a gift from the monarch to her grandson Prince William as soon as she got engaged.
When the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is held in Westminster Abbey, it will be accompanied by the Imperial State Crown, which was used once a year by the monarch at the opening of Parliament. It has 3,000 precious stones, including sapphires, emeralds and rubies.