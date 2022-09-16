The objects that will be buried with Queen Elizabeth II (PHOTOS)

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will happen soon.

Find out what objects will be buried with the monarch.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is taking place soon following 10 days when people will be able to honor the monarch whose 70 years in power touched the lives of thousands of people who now say goodbye to her. More details about her funeral have been revealed.

According to the Daily Mail, at her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II wore a sparkling diamond-studded crown as well as a flashy scepter bearing the largest white diamond on the entire planet. Now it has been revealed how the queen will be buried and more about her stunning collection of jewels.

What will Queen Elizabeth II wear at her funeral?

A royal expert has stated that Queen Elizabeth II will be buried with only two pieces from her jewelry collection. Lisa Levinson, who is at the head of the Natural Communication Council, said that the “humble” monarch will be buried wearing only her gold wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings.

Supposedly, her engagement ring, encrusted with diamonds taken from the tiara that belonged to Queen Alice of Battenberg, mother of her husband Prince Philip, could be bequeathed to Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter, Princess Anne. It’s a piece that was given to her parents at their 1923 wedding.