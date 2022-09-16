Nostradamus would have been right about the death of the Queen.

How long will King Charles III’s reign last?

Prince William could be very close to taking the throne.

The longest-serving monarch in British history, Elizabeth II, died peacefully in Scotland. Her son, King Charles II ascended to the throne and now everyone wonders how long his reign will last as his mother’s was almost 71 years.

The British people question whether the king will abdicate in favor of his son William or will be the monarch until his last day as his mother was. A famous soothsayer of the last century would have predicted the death of Elizabeth II, and he himself may have warned what the new reign would be like.

Nostradamus was right about the death of Queen Elizabeth II!

An apothecary from Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, and a so-called fortune teller, Nostradamus is known for his book Les Prophéties (The Prophecies), a collection of 942 poetic quatrains that supposedly predict future events. This book was published for the first time in 1555, although today, it continues to have repercussions throughout the world.

In one of his books, the doctor wrote a phrase that has quickly been associated with the death of Elizabeth II and her successor to the throne, Charles III. “The sudden death of the first character, he will be changed and they will put another in his kingdom.” With this expression, it has been interpreted that Nostradamus predicted the death of a historical and highly relevant figure. FILED UNDER: King Charles to Abdicate