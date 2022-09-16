Will he last? Nostradamus predicted that King Charles III will abdicate very soon
Nostradamus would have been right about the death of the Queen. How long will King Charles III's reign last?
The longest-serving monarch in British history, Elizabeth II, died peacefully in Scotland. Her son, King Charles II ascended to the throne and now everyone wonders how long his reign will last as his mother’s was almost 71 years.
The British people question whether the king will abdicate in favor of his son William or will be the monarch until his last day as his mother was. A famous soothsayer of the last century would have predicted the death of Elizabeth II, and he himself may have warned what the new reign would be like.
Nostradamus was right about the death of Queen Elizabeth II!
An apothecary from Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, and a so-called fortune teller, Nostradamus is known for his book Les Prophéties (The Prophecies), a collection of 942 poetic quatrains that supposedly predict future events. This book was published for the first time in 1555, although today, it continues to have repercussions throughout the world.
In one of his books, the doctor wrote a phrase that has quickly been associated with the death of Elizabeth II and her successor to the throne, Charles III. "The sudden death of the first character, he will be changed and they will put another in his kingdom." With this expression, it has been interpreted that Nostradamus predicted the death of a historical and highly relevant figure.
What did he say about the reign of Charles III?
Texts from the alleged 16th-century French astrologer who sees the future have been interpreted to mean that the newly crowned king will enjoy only a short reign due to his past. Instead, an unexpected successor will be chosen to rule, according to Nostradamus expert Mario Reading, reported the Daily Star.
"The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around ninety-six, five years sort of her mother's term of life," Reading had written of Nostradamus's cryptic poems dating from 1555.
Will Charles lose power?
It is also written that Charles III would become the “King of the Isles”, in reference to Nostradamus’s forecast that the sovereign would only rule the territories of Great Britain instead of what was once a global empire that included Canada, Australia and New Zealand a few centuries ago.
In a review of his 2006 book, Reading adds instead "a man who never expected to become king" will rule. Does that mean Prince William, who would have hoped to succeed his father, is no longer in the picture?
Will William be the next king?
He writes that William’s brother Prince Harry, currently fifth in line to the throne, may become the unexpected heir. “Does Prince Harry, by default, become king in his place? That would make him King Henry IX, only 38 years old,” Reading continued.
Another dubious theory is that somehow UK-born Australian Simon Dorante-Day, a man who claims to be the secret son of Charles and the queen consort Camilla, who has never responded publicly to his accusations, is going to be selected.