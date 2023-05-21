Prince Harry and Meghan were involved in a car chase in NYC.

Some said it could have been deadly.

Luckily, they made it home safely.

The royal family can’t seem to avoid scandal. Recenlty, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a cinematic car chase in New York City.

It’s reported that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in what could have been a deadly car chase with paparazzi in New York.

Prince Harry and Meghan involved in car chase

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 16. A spokesperson said that Prince Harry was accompanying his wife to the Women of Vision Awards gala.

The ceremony took place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mother.