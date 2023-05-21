Search

Prince Harry and Meghan were involved in a dangerous car chase with paparazzi in New York

By 
Getty
  • Prince Harry and Meghan were involved in a car chase in NYC.
  • Some said it could have been deadly.
  • Luckily, they made it home safely.

The royal family can’t seem to avoid scandal. Recenlty, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a cinematic car chase in New York City.

It’s reported that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in what could have been a deadly car chase with paparazzi in New York.

Prince Harry and Meghan involved in car chase

Prince Harry chase Meghan
Photo: Twitter

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 16. A spokesperson said that Prince Harry was accompanying his wife to the Women of Vision Awards gala.

The ceremony took place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mother.

Paparazzi were involved

Prince Harry chase Meghan
Photo: Twitter

CNN reported the car chase involving Harry and Meghan. A spokesperson for the couple said, Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.»

The spokesperson added: «This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.»

Harry’s spokesperson issues a statement

Prince Harry chase Meghan
Photo: Twitter

CNN reported that the couple understands that «being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, but it should never be at the expense of anyone’s safety.»

«Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved,» concludes the statement from a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royalty
Entertainment
