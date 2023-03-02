Did Prince Harry cheat on Meghan Markle? (PHOTOS)
Did Prince Harry cheat on Meghan Markle? The Duke of Sussex's alleged lover is revealed. How the alleged betrayal is said to have happened.
After a wave of rumors about the Duke of Sussex’s alleged infidelity, astrologer Mhoni Vidente recently made a prediction that could be bad news for those who are rooting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s happiness.
The Daily Mail reported in December that the famous couple had been going through a marital crisis after Harry published his autobiography where he details some dark moments in his life. They also said that he was unfaithful.
According to El Espectador, Meghan was supposedly quite upset with her husband in December. She also wasn’t happy he revealed so many intimate details about his life and the controversies that surrounded him during his youth.
After this became known, Mhoni Vidente made a prediction that raised suspicions among fans of the royal couple. She warned that the relationship could end in a divorce. “Many people speculated that she did something to the prince and it was logical, because Prince Harry still goes out of his way for her,” she said, referring to alleged infidelity on Meghan’s part. However this is just a rumor.
The prince was pursuing other women
Today, it has been revealed through the monarch’s biographer, Angela Levin, that Harry was once enthusiastic about dating British model Sarah Ann Macklin whom he met almost at the same time that he met Meghan.
Angela Levin alleged that Harry had an affair with Sarah Ann Macklin and, in fact, said he seemed “quite enthusiastic” about her, ABC reported.
How the Duke of Sussex is said to have met the model
The writer wrote in her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince: “He met Sarah Ann Macklin at a party and they left together that night. During the early days of his relationship with Meghan, Harry went on dates with Macklin. They met at a private party, he went all out until he got her number and bombarded her with texts.”
According to ABC, the writer said that Harry thought Sarah Ann Macklin was “perfect”. However, allegedly the Duke of Sussex had already met Meghan and was dating her too.
Why Harry’s relationship with model Sarah Ann didn’t work out
On the other hand, it was revealed that Harry “preferred to continue dating both of them”, until he had to go to Africa for a month, according to ABC.
In Levin’s book, a friend of his says: “They tried but they were quite different. She leads a very healthy life, she barely drinks, and on that issue they were on a completely different wavelength.” According to TiempoX‘, Sarah is supposedly a nutritionist and has a podcast where she talks about health.