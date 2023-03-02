Mexican racquetball player Paola Longoria stuns in daring bikinis

Paola Longoria stuns with sexy bikini photos.

She drives her Instagram followers crazy.

The Mexican racquetball player is also a great athlete.

Mexican racquetball player Paola Longoria turns on social media wearing sexy bikinis on the beach, making all her fans fall in love. She wows on and off the courts, with her athleticism and beauty.

Beyond being a top racquetball player, the gorgeous Mexican has unique charisma and one of the most spectacular bodies in the country. Her fans are always quick to let her know it!

PAOLA LONGORIA LIKES TO TEACH

Paola is striking in a pink and black bikini, accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a blue headband. The suit highlights her toned legs and abs.

In another image, she wears a red bikini with white flowers as she wades in the pool. Her followers commented: “How cool mommy.” “spectacular” “how beautiful you are darling, God Bless, beautiful, take care, kisses, have a nice night, kisses.” “I’m getting married.”