Philadelphia Phillies player Corey Phelan dies at 20 from terrible illness

The Philadelphia Phillies announced the tragic news about Phelan, a pitcher in the team’s minor league system, in a statement issued Thursday, October 13. “The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan,” the baseball team said.

Corey Phelan dies at 20

“Corey’s positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else,” said Preston Mattingly, director of minor leagues for the Phillies.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, as well as his teammates and staff who stood by his side, providing emotional support throughout his courageous battle with cancer,” he added.