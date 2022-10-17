Philadelphia Phillies player Corey Phelan dies at 20 from terrible illness
Baseball player Corey Phelan, died at the age of 20.The young baseball player played in the minor leagues for the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Baseball player Corey Phelan, died at the age of 20 from a terrible disease.
- The young baseball player played in the minor leagues for the Philadelphia Phillies.
- “The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan.”
Baseball player dies of a terrible disease. Corey Phelan, a minor league pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, died after losing a tough battle with cancer, The Sun reported.
The Philadelphia Phillies announced the tragic news about Phelan, a pitcher in the team’s minor league system, in a statement issued Thursday, October 13. “The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan,” the baseball team said.
Corey Phelan dies at 20
“Corey’s positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else,” said Preston Mattingly, director of minor leagues for the Phillies.
“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, as well as his teammates and staff who stood by his side, providing emotional support throughout his courageous battle with cancer,” he added.
Corey Phelan’s heartbreaking final Instagram post
Photo: Instagram
Phelan was assigned to the Philadelphia Phillies’ Florida Complex League team, starting in the minor leagues of the equipment and was expected to rise quickly through the ranks. However his career was overshadowed after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in April this year, shared The New York Post.
It was later revealed that his cancer was more like leukemia. The young baseball player’s last Instagram post moved his followers. “Can’t wait to get back out there,” Phelan posted on Instagram just two weeks ago.
Corey Phelan kept his spirits up during his illness
“It was amazing,” Phelan said after a Phillies game at the New York Mets’ Citi Field just a month after his diagnosis. “He’s going through some tough times right now,” Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola said after his visit.
“I can’t put into words how amazing it was. Every time I get to see them on TV, depending on what channel they’re playing on, I watch them and cheer them on every game. I love to see them play. They lift my spirits,” Corey Phelan said at the time.