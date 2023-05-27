Peso Pluma’s parents surprise everyone on social media
Who are Peso Pluma’s parents? There is no doubt that Peso Pluma is at the top of the music industry right now. The Ella Baila Sola singer, together with Eslabón Armado, has achieved a lot of success in a short time. Now, photos of his parents have appeared on social media and fans can’t believe it.
Because very little is known about his parents, their photos were enough to amaze and delight social media users.
Journalist Nelssie Carrillo shared a series of never-before-seen photos of the Zapopan singer’s parents. The first shows his mother, whose name is not known.
She is originally from Sinaloa and has been seen at many of her son’s concerts. Social media users emphasized she looks a bit like Martha Higareda.
Who is Peso Pluma’s father?
There were several photos of Peso Pluma’s father. This comes after recent claims that the 23-year-old singer’s real father was none other than Valentín Elizalde.
Like his mother, not much is known about the singer’s father. He is originally from Jalisco. Peso Pluma’s full name is Hassan Emilio Kabende Laija. His father is of Lebanese descent, according to Telediario.
The singer is of Lebanese descent
In another photo, Peso Pluma is seen in his First Communion posing with his father, who holds a cigarette in his left hand. Several people commented that they resemble each other.
Several videos of Peso Pluma have been posted on TikTok showing his mother up front supporting him, while his father has stayed out of the public eye.