Who are Peso Pluma’s parents?

Never-before-seen photos of them appear on social media.

Does Peso Pluma look more like his mother or his father?

Who are Peso Pluma’s parents? There is no doubt that Peso Pluma is at the top of the music industry right now. The Ella Baila Sola singer, together with Eslabón Armado, has achieved a lot of success in a short time. Now, photos of his parents have appeared on social media and fans can’t believe it.

Because very little is known about his parents, their photos were enough to amaze and delight social media users.

Peso Pluma’s parents surprise everyone on social media

Journalist Nelssie Carrillo shared a series of never-before-seen photos of the Zapopan singer’s parents. The first shows his mother, whose name is not known.

She is originally from Sinaloa and has been seen at many of her son’s concerts. Social media users emphasized she looks a bit like Martha Higareda.