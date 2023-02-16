White supremacist Payton Gendron sentenced to life in prison for Buffalo massacre
White supremacist Payton Gendron killed ten Black people in a racially motivated shooting in Buffalo. He pleaded guilty to the massacre and on Wednesday he received a life sentence for his crime.
Gendron faced various charges including murder and terrorism. The latter automatically earned him a life sentence. Relatives of the victims are expected to give their impact statements in court.
According to The Associated Press, the white supremacist who killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket after reading about conspiracy theories online was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.
Payton Gendron appeared in Erie County court this morning, where he pleaded guilty in November to charges including murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism. The terrorism charge carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.
On Wednesday Payton Gendron was given a life sentence after pleading guilty in November 2022 to crimes committed in May of the same year. Gendron opened fire on a group of Black people in a supermarket.
According to The Associated Press, Gendron donned a bulletproof vest and camera helmet to livestream the massacre he carried out on May 14, 2022. He used a semi-automatic rifle, purchased legally, but modified with a high-capacity magazine that is illegal in New York State.
Only three people survived the shooting
Payton Gendron went to a supermarket where he opened fire on a group of Black people. He managed to shoot a total of thirteen people and only three survived the rampage.
Among the victims at the Tops Friendly Market supermarket were a church deacon, the supermarket security guard, a neighborhood activist, a man going to buy a birthday cake, a grandmother and the mother of a former Buffalo fire chief. Their ages ranged from 32 to 86.