White supremacist Payton Gendron killed ten Black people in a racially motivated shooting in Buffalo. He pleaded guilty to the massacre and on Wednesday he received a life sentence for his crime.

Gendron faced various charges including murder and terrorism. The latter automatically earned him a life sentence. Relatives of the victims are expected to give their impact statements in court.

