Rachel Juárez plotted an armed robbery with her boyfriend but it went wrong.

She lured a man she met on a dating app to her house.

The plan went wrong and Juárez’s boyfriend wound up shot dead.

Rachel Juárez and her boyfriend planned an armed robbery in Houston, Texas that went very wrong. She lured a man to her apartment for sex and her boyfriend wound up shot to death. Juárez has already been arrested and charged with attempted aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to the legal documents of the case, consulted by MundoNow in Texas, the criminal history of young Rachel Juárez, 23, began when she created a profile on a dating app. However, it was all part of a plan to rob her potential suiters with the help of her boyfriend.

Rachel Juárez plans an armed robbery that goes very wrong

After several days of flirting through the dating app, Rachel Juárez told the young man that she wanted him to come to her apartment to have sex. The victim, whose name will not be revealed to protect his identity, went to meet her.

Detectives from the Homicide Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Rachel Juárez met the man at her apartment at 1:00.