Robbery plot gone wrong! Rachel Juárez lured a man to her apartment for sex and her boyfriend is killed
Rachel Juárez plotted an armed robbery with her boyfriend. She lured a man she met on a dating app to her house but her boyfriend wound up shot to death.
- Rachel Juárez plotted an armed robbery with her boyfriend but it went wrong.
- She lured a man she met on a dating app to her house.
- The plan went wrong and Juárez’s boyfriend wound up shot dead.
Rachel Juárez and her boyfriend planned an armed robbery in Houston, Texas that went very wrong. She lured a man to her apartment for sex and her boyfriend wound up shot to death. Juárez has already been arrested and charged with attempted aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
According to the legal documents of the case, consulted by MundoNow in Texas, the criminal history of young Rachel Juárez, 23, began when she created a profile on a dating app. However, it was all part of a plan to rob her potential suiters with the help of her boyfriend.
Rachel Juárez plans an armed robbery that goes very wrong
After several days of flirting through the dating app, Rachel Juárez told the young man that she wanted him to come to her apartment to have sex. The victim, whose name will not be revealed to protect his identity, went to meet her.
Detectives from the Homicide Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Rachel Juárez met the man at her apartment at 1:00.
The girl’s boyfriend was hiding and armed
The man arrived at Rachel Juárez’s apartment in the La Esencia Apartments at 300 N Vista Drive, in the northern part of the Houston metropolitan area, expecting a passionate encounter.
The crime is described in the legal documents of the case before Judge Daniel Lacayo of the District Criminal Court 182 in Harris County. However, for some reason, because of the investigation, the name of Rachel Juárez’s boyfriend does not appear.
The neighbors wake up to mayhem
When the man entered Rachel Juárez’s apartment, the two played around a bit. Suddenly, she pulled out a knife and her boyfriend ran in with a gun. Juárez and her boyfriend demanded that the man hand over all of his belongings.
However, Rachel Juárez and her boyfriend did not count the man’s cunning. He pounced on his attackers and they began fighting. The noise of the brawl alerted the neighbors who called police.
The shooter acted in self-defense
At one point LA and Rachel Juarez’s boyfriend were fighting over the gun when the gun went off. The bullet killed Rachel’s boyfriend at the scene. The man also called police to report what had just happened.
The man cooperated with detectives from the HCSO Homicide Division and told them what happened with Rachel Juárez from the time he met her on the dating app until he went to her house. He will not face charges for the death because he acted in self-defense.