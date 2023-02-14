The tragic death of rapper AKA brought up his past.

His fiancée passed away two years earlier.

What happened to the young woman? After rapper AKA’s murder made headlines, it’s been revealed that two years ago the rapper experienced one of the most difficult moments of his life: the death of his fiancée. Kiernan Jarryd Forbes shared the sad news on social media in 2021. The South African rapper died on Saturday, February 11 when he was with a friend. According to initial reports, he was going to a nightclub to celebrate his birthday when he was shot by men who fled the scene. The police are still investigating. A TRAGIC FATE The violent murder of famed rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, better known as ‘AKA’, continues to shock the music community His last years were filled with grief after to the tragic death of his fiancée Anele ‘Nelli’ Tembe. The young woman passed away two months after they got engaged. “I have lost the love of my life… and every day seems like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele so much and my heart breaks for the life we ​​had planned together. The tragic loss of Anele has affected me a lot, emotionally and psychologically,” wrote the rapper at the time of his fiancée’s death.

What happened to Nelli Tembe? Anele Tembe, the rapper’s fiancée, died after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town. Police indicated that she died in the early hours of April 11, 2021. They reported that they were investigating what happened. “Cape Town Central Police are investigating a case following an incident at a hotel this morning at around 7:45am, at the corner of Loop and Bloem streets, Cape Town, CBD, where the body of a lifeless 22-year-old woman was found,” police reported in 2021 according to The South African.

Did she kill herself? There were many rumors about Anele Tembe’s death. On social media, people said that the 21-year-old took her own life by jumping from the 10th floor of the hotel. However, her father, a successful businessman from Darhem, explained what really happened. “As the father of Anele, I categorically declare that Anele was not suicidal nor did she commit suicide. We must, as a matter of priority, face the scourge that afflicts our youth, excessive alcohol and drugs. Fellow South Africans, we better wake up and smell the coffee. We have a serious problem with substance abuse,” he said at her funeral, according to Times Live.

“Everything reminds me of you” On social media, AKA remembered his fiancée. Through messages, he expressed his feelings about her passing and talked about how difficult grieving was. The incident occurred on father’s day and for this reason, he spoke of his empathy towards Anele’s father and how difficult it must have been for him to experience that loss. “Father’s Day was very difficult for me. Hard because as much as I’ve lost you, as a parent I can’t even imagine what it feels like to lose a child, especially someone as amazing as you. This is the last photo I took of you, and this is how I decide to remember you. I pray for your family every day, as I do for mine. We miss you so much Anele. Very much. Everything reminds me of you,” he shared.

‘It will never be the same’ After the rapper’s death was announced, Anele Tembe’s father said that he was “sorry for the loss” and sent a message of solidarity to the AKA’s family, according to Times Live. This recalled the last message that rapper AKA wrote to Nelli, emphasizing that he was always praying for their families and the pain that loss caused them. “4 months to this day. It never goes away. Every day I pray for her, for myself and for our families. I will never be the same person that I was… but I will do the best I can with the gift and chance to live that I still have. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and our respective families… you know who you are,” he wrote on Instagram.