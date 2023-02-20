Pumas responds after Palermo Ortiz is accused of sexual assault

Mexican soccer payer Palermo Ortiz has been accused of sexual assault.

The Pumas soccer team weighs in on the matter.

The alleged incident occurred in January. Mexican soccer player Palermo Ortiz has been accused of sexual assault according to local media. Now, the Pumas team has weighed in on the matter. The alleged incident occurred in January. He is not the first player from the Pumas squad to face an accusation of sexual assault. Only last month Dani Alves was accused of sexual assault in Barcelona. Now Palermo Ortiz is in the crosshairs. Palermo Ortiz accused of sexual assault On Thursday, February 16, Fox Sports reported that Mexican player Palermo Ortiz was being accused of sexual assault. The complaint was made last week to the Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City. According to the outlet, the anonymous complaint was made through the service of the General Attorney of Justice of Mexico City. The accuser stated that the incident occurred on Sunday, January 8.

“He lifted my dress and unzipped his pants” According to the AG’s document, the accuser describes what allegedly happened last month. She says that it all started because she wanted an autograph from the Pumas soccer player. She says she wound up accompanying Ortiz to his house, where said he’d show her a collection of jerseys. According to the accuser, Ortiz took her to the upper floor of the residence, where he locked her in a room and allegedly assaulted her: “He took me by the hand and tried to lead me to the mattress. I resisted and pulled him towards the door. When suddenly he strongly pulled me towards him and pushed me to the mattress that was on the floor, he lifted my dress and unzipped his pants.”

Pumas responds to the accusation After the media began to report on the lawsuit against Palermo Ortiz, the Pumas squad decided to break their silence and speak out. Through a statement they said that Ortiz had not yet been notified of this complaint. “On the occasion of the information published this day in various media in which an anonymous complaint against player Arturo Ortiz for an alleged crime is mentioned, the Club Universidad Nacional states that our soccer player has not been notified so far about these events.”

He is not the first player from the Mexican squad to be accused of assault Only last month, Brazilian player Dani Alves made headlines after being accused of sexual assault in a nightclub in Barcelona. The incident allegedly took place on the night of December 31. However the victim immediately filed a complaint against him. Following the victim’s complaint, Alves was apprehended by the Catalan authorities. At the moment, Alves is still being held in the Brians 2 prison, where he was denied parole, after the prosecution said the Brazilian soccer player posed a flight risk.