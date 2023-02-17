Soccer player Marc Cucurella’s poor performance attributed to recent robbery
Soccer player Marc Cucurella’s poor performance attributed to recent robbery. Cucurella was one of the star signings of the Premier League during the summer, however he has not performed as well as expected.
The Spanish winger joined the Chelsea squad from Brighton. He signed a $69 million contract. However, he was recently robbed and it’s said to be affecting his performance.
Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella arrived at Chelsea from Brighton at the start of the summer, making him one of the Premier League’s star signings. However, the footballer has not lived up to expectations.
Cucurella was robbed shortly after moving from Brighton to Chelsea. Graham Potter, Chelsea’s technical director, has come out in defense of the Spanish player, who has not had a good run and has been booed by fans.
The Spanish player has been booed
During Chelsea’s clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Curcurella remained on the bench. However, he did enter the pitch. In the 71st minute, the left back stepped onto the field, but he was booed.
The pressure from the fans could be another reason why the Spaniard’s performance isn’t living up to expectations. The theft and pressure from fans may be making it difficult for him to adapt to life in London.
He is not the only Chelsea player to be robbed
Unfortunately for the Chelsea squad, Marc Cucurella isn’t the only player to be robbed. Reece James and Raheem Sterling have also been victims of burglaries.
According to The Sun, Sterling was also robbed. James reported that his soccer medals and his safe were stolen, making Cucurella the third Chelsea player to be robbed.