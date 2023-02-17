Soccer player Marc Cucurella’s new house was robbed.

Cucurella performed poorly on the pitch.

The robbery is said to be affecting his performance.

Soccer player Marc Cucurella’s poor performance attributed to recent robbery. Cucurella was one of the star signings of the Premier League during the summer, however he has not performed as well as expected.

The Spanish winger joined the Chelsea squad from Brighton. He signed a $69 million contract. However, he was recently robbed and it’s said to be affecting his performance.

Marc Cucurella’s house was robbed

Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella arrived at Chelsea from Brighton at the start of the summer, making him one of the Premier League’s star signings. However, the footballer has not lived up to expectations.

Cucurella was robbed shortly after moving from Brighton to Chelsea. Graham Potter, Chelsea’s technical director, has come out in defense of the Spanish player, who has not had a good run and has been booed by fans.